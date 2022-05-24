Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas Signs Discover the World As UK Representative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas, a Spanish scheduled carrier serving a network of long-haul routes from Madrid's Barajas airport, has appointed Discover the World as its representative for the United Kingdom market. As part of the agreement, Discover the World will develop trade, corporate and VFR revenue opportunities alongside offering sales and marketing Support.

Aiden Walsh, head of Airline Development at Discover the World stated, "We are delighted Plus Ultra has put its confidence in Discover the World for the UK market. As part of our remit, we will work with our trade partners to promote sales for the airlines' routes to Lima (Peru), Caracas, (Venezuela), Bogota and Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), Santo Domingo and Samaná (Dominican Republic) via Plus Ultra's hubs in Madrid and Tenerife. Foreign travel is experiencing a strong upturn following the lifting of Covid restrictions and we look forward to working with the diaspora communities, leisure operators and corporate travel partners as they seek the best deals for travelling to these amazing destinations".

Fernando García Manso, President of Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas stated, "The UK is an important source of visitors to Latin America, both in terms of tourism and of citizens visiting their countries of origin. Likewise, visitor numbers are expected to surge now that the worst part of the Covid pandemic is behind us. Madrid is Europe's leading hub for flights to Latin America with providers like Plus Ultra offering strong competition both in terms of the variety of routes and pricing. We are confident that Discover the World has the knowledge and capability to support us as we make bigger inroads into the UK market".

After a period marked by global halt to international tourism during the pandemic, Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas has taken to the skies once again thanks to the initiatives taken by the management to relaunch new routes and services in record time. The airline recently launched an innovative service allowing passengers to pay for their flight tickets in practical instalments, facilitating travel for those who cannot afford to do it in a single payment.

Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas is on course to increase passenger numbers by 47% in 2022 as compared to before the pandemic, which will also lead to an increase in turnover in comparison to previous years.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day. www.discovertheworld.com

About Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas

Plus Ultra operates several long-haul routes with a modern fleet of A340 aircraft, serving main airports and with an excellent on-time record. Plus Ultra seeks to provide passengers with a true sense of pleasure when flying, where lower fares do not mean lower service standards nor comfort. To achieve this, Plus Ultra has gathered a team of highly skilled professionals with broad experience in the airline industry, as well as flight staff who aim to exceed all expectations

The airline offers competitive prices and a different approach to management, consisting of a team of warm-hearted staff with a service vocation and using the best technology available. The airline is direct, trustworthy, and easy to work with.

Plus Utra has established itself on a solid foundation of values and principles both in terms of the way in which it treats its staff and in the service it provides for its customers, always displaying outstanding respect, promoting collaboration and team work to achieve excellence.

More information on Plus Ultra is available on the airline's website www.plusultra.com

