Rivery Raises $30M B Round of Venture Funding from Tiger Global

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, the SaaS ELT today announced a new funding round of venture capital led by Tiger Global Management alongside existing investors State Of Mind Ventures and Entrée Capital. This financing follows from last year's A round, bringing the total venture capital raised to date to $48 million. Rivery's product-led growth has significantly accelerated since the launch of the Pay As You Go program in December 2021, which is growing at a rate of 50% month over month. This new pricing model complements the existing Self-Service experience plan, which opens the door to any type of company that would like to immediately get started with Rivery.

Rivery provides a single end-to-end ELT solution which covers key processes to create the optimal data stack: Ingestion, Transformation, Orchestration and Reverse ETL. Teams can choose from the different modules to build their ideal data infrastructure. Before Rivery, companies had to rely on legacy ETL platforms that were not built for cloud, and lacked the flexibility to scale. By streamlining and unifying how data stacks are built, maintained and automated, Rivery helps companies to unlock data value with a complete SaaS solution suitable for companies that need to scale fast. Besides helping data teams remain lean and agile to grow, it avoids the costly and complex issues that come with managing fragmented data stacks that rely on multiple disjointed tools.

Used by over 300 customers globally, Rivery's approach to data management is a generational technology leap that incorporates automation and actionable logic into the traditional data ETL/ELT (extract, transform, and load) processes. Some of the world's fastest-growing cloud-native companies including EMAAR, Bayer, Webedia, BuzzFeed, Papaya Global, American Cancer Society, NEXT, and WalkMe use Rivery as the core engine to power their data stack.

The new funds will help expedite the growth of the company across all teams in New York and Tel Aviv HQ including R&D, Product, and Sales, as well as expanding on EMEA where a London office has been launched to focus on the regional market. In addition, Thibaut Ceyrolle, who founded Snowflake EMEA Division, has joined Rivery's Board of Executives to lead and define the company's growth strategy across EMEA.

Itamar Ben Hemo, CEO of Rivery said: "Companies have to scale faster than ever before, which means data teams need to achieve more with less. By offering a fully SaaS end-to-end solution as the core to their data stack, Rivery plays a pivotal role to provide unlimited scalability. This funding is a great milestone that will help us grow our global presence, making Rivery a de-facto tool that empowers businesses to unlock the unlimited power of their data."

Rivery provides a complete SaaS ELT for organizations that need to scale fast with data, with a solution to build, maintain and automate a modern data stack. Rivery's capacity to orchestrate and unlock data value is built on its ability to democratize the task across business and data teams, making data expertise a company-wide passion, and ultimately driving successful data strategies. The world's leading companies, including Bayer, BuzzFeed, and American Cancer Society and EMAAR trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery at https://rivery.io/

