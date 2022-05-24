Soaring to New Heights: EverHive Hits HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rankings for the First Time

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The good news keeps rolling in for contingent workforce solutions provider EverHive Corporation. Just one year after being named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021, EverHive hit a new best: landing on HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Service Rankings for the very first time.

EverHive named in HRO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction (PRNewswire)

HRO Today is the go-to resource for top-level HR execs across all industries. Its annual Baker's Dozen awards showcase the companies that provide the best, most comprehensive HR services based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services. In its inaugural year on the list, EverHive ranked 11th overall in the MSP (Contingent Labor Resourcing and Management) category. EverHive ranked as high or higher in sub-categories such as Breadth of Service, Service Quality, and Deal Size.

"EverHive's core philosophy is that we are, and always will be, a people-first organization," says EverHive president Brandon Moreno. "Our employees and clients are what drive us to keep growing, innovating, and alleviating those issues that make managing a contingent workforce in the modern marketplace so challenging. We're grateful to our clients and HRO Today for highlighting our commitment to the industry."

EverHive's goal is simple: empowering clients to gain a competitive edge through strategic, efficient, and effective solutions that evolve and grow with the business. Its custom contingent workforce management solutions are used around the world by industries ranging from financial services to entertainment, technology, consumer goods, aerospace, video gaming and more. EverHive is one of just a few companies in the world to provide a holistic, truly vendor-neutral approach to contingent workforce management programs, and it's the only company currently offering a Hybrid MSP model.

In addition to its recognition in HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Service Rankings and being named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces, EverHive is a proud supporter of diversity and inclusion. EverHive is an MBE certified company and winner of the "All Money Is Green" award that recognizes minority-owned companies that have done the most work with other MBE firms.

For more information about EverHive, or to request support for your contingent workforce management initiatives, visit https://www.everhive.com/. For more information about HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Service Rankings for 2022, click here.

