TIME TO LEVEL UP: CANON ANNOUNCES EOS R7 AND EOS R10, THE FIRST EOS R-SERIES CAMERAS WITH APS-C IMAGING SENSORS

New RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM Standard Zoom Lenses Also Announced

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of the new EOS R7 and EOS R10 camera bodies, Canon's first EOS R-series models with smaller-size APS-C imaging sensor.

EOS R7 with RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM (PRNewswire)

Ideal for hobbyists and general photography enthusiasts, the EOS R7 is the quintessential camera to take your photography to the next level. It is a powerful camera choice for those seeking an upgrade to their travel and vacation photos or to capture life-long family memories while opening a new world of creative and professional possibilities. The EOS R10 is perfect for content creators looking for a camera option to capture high-quality action videos and images of sports, wildlife, and motorsports.

As the market share leader for mirrorless cameras in the United States during Q1 of 20221, Canon looks to solidify their position with the addition of new offerings within the EOS R lineup. EOS R7 and EOS R10 provide enhanced video functions and accessories, such as the new multifunction shoe with EOS R7, while still maintaining a high-level ease of use. With a robust mirrorless system at their core, these cameras provide users with a powerful telephoto reach through both still image and video due to the 1.6x crop factor that comes with APS-C sensor cameras.

In addition to its compact size and ease of use, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 also feature:

32 million pixels (EOS R7) and 24 million pixels (EOS R10), APS-C size image sensor

Autofocus (AF): subject detection inherited from EOS R3

Up to 15 frames per second (FPS) mechanical shutter

First Canon APS-C camera with up to 7.0 stops Coordinated Image Stabilization

Dual memory card slots (EOS R7 only)

Full width 4K video recording at 60p (EOS R7 only) , 30p and 24p

Record each clip over thirty (30) minutes 2

Up to 30FPS with electronic shutter ( EOS R7 only)

Dust and moisture resistant ( EOS R7 only)

In-body image stabilization (EOS R7 only)

Alongside the camera bodies, Canon will release new RF-S lenses – a series of RF-mount lenses that are optimized for the smaller APS-C sensor size of the new EOS R camera system. Marked as the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lenses, these will be the standard zoom lenses for the EOS R7 and EOS R10 cameras. The RF-S 18-45mm provides an 18-45mm focal length, but users will experience a field of view equivalent to 29-72mm lens coverage on a full-frame camera. The RF-S18-150mm lens is a longer-range standard zoom, equivalent to 29-240mm lens coverage on a full frame. While ideal for the new EOS R10 and EOS R7 APS-C sized sensor bodies, these lenses can be used for any R-series camera.

Price & Availability

The Canon EOS R10 camera body will be available for an estimated retail price of $979.993. The Canon RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens with the EOS R10 will have an estimated retail price of $1,099.003. The Canon RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens with the EOS R10 will have an estimated retail price of $1,379.003.

The Canon EOS R7 camera body will be available for an estimated retail price $1,499.003. The Canon RF-S18-150mm lens F3.5-6.3 IS STM with the EOS R7 will have an estimated retail price of $1,899.003.

The RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens will be available for an estimated retail price $479.003, while the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens will have an estimated retail price of $299.993. All products will be available in late 2022.

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Jan. - March 2022 combined.

2 Video may stop due to battery level, card capacity, or internal temperature.

3 Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

