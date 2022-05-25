Amidst Child Care Crisis, Moms Report Feeling More Emotionally Supported by Friends Than Extended Family

New study reveals key factors affecting working mothers' success and productivity in their professional lives

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's child care crisis – marked by a lack of accessibility to high-quality, affordable, reliable care – was greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, further exposing systemic failings and inequalities. As the U.S. economy continues to recover from the pandemic, including the loss of millions of women from the workforce, child care accessibility is a necessity for working mothers.

A recent study by Werklabs , the data and insights division of The Mom Project , revealed that child care-related factors have the greatest impact on the ability of moms to feel successful at home and work, including productivity and loyalty.

One of the study's standout findings was the importance of community among working mothers, particularly in the midst of a squeeze on child care resources. Forty-five percent of mothers surveyed reported feeling, on average, more emotionally supported by friends than their extended family. For these mothers, emotional support is most often felt through friends with similar aged children who are managing similar, difficult child care realities.

Study results also confirmed well-known issues plaguing the U.S. child care system, particularly that of access. A majority of moms (61%) struggle to find care that meets their needs. Today, lack of accessible, quality child care is one of the primary reasons women stay out of the workforce or experience joblessness.

In the absence of a federal paid parental leave policy, employer support and strong benefits are of the utmost importance to working parents. Forty-five of surveyed moms reported that their company's paid family-leave benefits are somewhat competitive, and they overwhelmingly expressed a preference for remote work.

"Given the need for great talent in the workforce, and that moms make particularly excellent and dedicated employees, it behooves all organizations to look into subsidizing child care and providing flexible options to allow women to advance in their careers while raising the next generation," says Dr. Pam Cohen, who heads up Werklabs, the wholly-owned research division of The Mom Project.

With child care so strongly linked to the ability of mothers to remain active in the workforce and experience long-term professional success, the study brings to light a strong research-backed business case for greater access to child care through governmental programs and policy.

The full study, "Child Care & Work: A Werklabs Report," is available via Werklabs .

About The Mom Project

The Mom Project is the leading platform for moms to discover their economic potential. Serving over 750,000 moms and 5,000 companies through its robust suite of hiring, education and retention solutions, The Mom Project is supporting mothers in finding success on their own terms. The Chicago-based company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, and has raised $116M in funding to date. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a Strategic Advisor in 2020 to further mobilize the mission.

About WerkLabs

Werklabs, the research division of The Mom Project, offers custom research to yield prescriptive insights and support for corporate leaders on important workplace topics including employee experience and engagement, DE&I, workplace flexibility, family friendly practices, benefits, and policy advisory. Led by Dr. Pam Cohen, PhD, Werklabs integrates qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to yield findings from employee perspectives. In addition to its advisory services, Werklabs also contributes regular thought leadership on a variety of understudied workplace topics to drive meaningful change and conversations within businesses today.

View original content:

SOURCE The Mom Project