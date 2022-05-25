FRISCO, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apty, a leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), announced today that Levent Arabaci has joined the company's Executive Advisory Board. Arabaci brings more than thirty years of experience in leadership and transformation in global companies like PepsiCo, Nestle, Cisco, and Hitachi.

Apty Announces Former Hitachi Chief Transformation Officer Levent Arabaci Joins Executive Advisory Board

During his career at Hitachi, Levant served in senior roles including Chief Transformation Officer and EVP Human Resources where he was responsible for transforming key corporate functions such as Finance, HR, IT, Facilities, and Procurement and creating common global business services across the organization.

"We got to know Levent over the past few years and were impressed with his business acumen and track record of scaling major initiatives across large, global organizations," said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty's CEO and Co-founder. "We are excited to have Levent join our Executive Advisory Board. He is an extraordinary complement to our Board and senior team and adds a unique perspective as a trusted and well-respected leader in the key areas where Apty is focused – enterprise transformation and productivity."

"The size and scope of technology investments continues to rise, yet most organizations struggle to realize the full value of these investments," said Arabaci. "I've seen firsthand the strategic role Apty plays in accelerating digital transformation by driving user adoption of a company's digital assets. Apty is leading the Digital Adoption Platform market with its customer-centric approach that ensure successful digital transformations."

About Apty

Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform that helps enterprise optimize their business processes. Successful digital adoption involves both guiding people through new critical software applications and proactively pushing them to complete new processes. Only Apty combines the power of on-screen guidance with the time-saving automation of proactive process compliance. IT operation managers, Application Owners, VP HR/Sales, and leading CIOs alike all trust Apty to get the most out of their employees' use of web-based applications in their day-to-day job. Every month millions of users use Apty to learn web-based apps and excel in their job in leading companies like Hitachi, Boeing, Mattel, and many more. Remember, the problem is not the software, it's how you use it.

