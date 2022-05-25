Construction Partners, Inc. to Participate in Two June Investor Conferences

Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Investors Conference and Stifel's Cross Sector Insight Investor Conference

DOTHAN, Ala., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June 2022.

Members of the Company's management team are scheduled to meet with investors at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 and 7, 2022; the Company's "Fire Side Chat" discussion on June 6th at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time/1:35 p.m. Central Time will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company's website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net/events-and-presentations.

In addition, the Company will participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Investor Conference on June 8, 2022.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 57 hot-mix asphalt plants, 14 aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

ROAD@DennardLascar.com

(713) 529-6600

View original content:

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.