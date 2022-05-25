European business communications provider Dstny acquires Tactful AI to accelerate its position in the Customer Experience Platform market.

The acquisition takes Dstny to the next level in customer engagement, enabling companies to employ Artificial Intelligence and data in their customer experience operations with minimum effort.

BRUSSELS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny, the European leader in business communications, announced the acquisition of Tactful AI, a technology start-up based in the UK and Egypt, that provides a cutting-edge intelligent customer experience platform. The acquisition extends Dstny's products portfolio and helps companies enhance customer engagement operations across modern digital and traditional voice channels.

"With Tactful onboard, we are not only strengthening ourselves with next-generation Customer Engagement technology, we are also adding an excellent team to our group," says Daan De Wever, CEO Dstny Group.

As competition increases, businesses are competing mainly on customer experience. Tactful's Unified Customer Experience Platform (UCX) is an AI and data-centric solution that empowers business users to manage, engage, and understand the customer journey across multiple touchpoints. It includes a complete omnichannel digital contact centre, multilingual conversational chatbots, and conversational analytics.

"Tactful and Dstny share the same vision to bring employees and customers together through interactive communications tools. We both believe we can positively impact people's lives even better together. By joining Dstny, we are excited to accelerate our go-to-market strategy and bring even more value to our customers," Mohamed Elmasry, co-founder, and CEO of Tactful AI.

With the out of the box, no-code AI-powered automation engine, any organisation can employ AI and data in their customer experience operations with minimum effort regardless of its technical capacity.

"Our M&A strategy is all about product and revenue synergies, not cost synergies like you often see elsewhere. In that way, we grow faster as joint companies, and our customers get access to more and better products much faster. Tactful is a perfect match in every way, and we are excited to start working together," says Chris Parker, Dstny Group.

About Dstny

Dstny is a leading European provider of cloud-based Business Communications. The company aims to simplify the everyday lives of more than 2,3 million users today: the interactive tools in Business Communications are delivered as–a-service and bring employees and customers together across all communication formats (voice, video, chat, and other).

The Dstny tools are natively mobile-first, locally adaptable, easy to use, and easy to integrate, for companies, partners, and service providers. By combining innovative technology with close relationships with partners and service providers, and with strong local teams, Dstny can deliver the best possible user experience and make the latest applications accessible to companies across Europe.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has 800 employees in 7 European countries (Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, UK) and an annual turnover of nearly €190 million in 2021.

More info: www.dstny.com

About Tactful

Tactful is a leading and private technology company based in the UK, with a presence in EMEA. Tactful offers omnichannel and AI-powered customer experience software to help businesses thrive by enabling meaningful and effective engagement with their customers across touchpoints. Tactful UCX is a comprehensive customer experience platform that incorporates all technologies and tools businesses need to deliver the best customer experience, reduce costs, and boost customer loyalty and sales.

More info: www.tactful.ai

