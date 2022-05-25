LHP Engineering Solutions Partners with Juncos Hollinger Racing

INDIANAPOLIS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) is pleased to announce their partnership with LHP Engineering Solutions for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and the Gallagher Grand Prix. LHP Engineering Solutions will be on board the No. 77 JHR Chevrolet driven by NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott.

As the global leader in functional safety implementation, LHP is committed to creating a safer, smarter, and more connected transportation environment through autonomous and electric applications. LHP empowers global automotive manufacturers and suppliers to create safe, reliable automotive products and solutions, while continuously working with industry thought leaders to bring the latest best practices and future trends to our customers.

"It's an honor to be part of the rich history of the Indianapolis 500," said Dave Glass, LHP Co-Founder, and CEO. "As a company headquartered in Indiana, with a significant presence in the Midwest and a growing West coast operation, this is a great opportunity to continue to showcase our automotive experience with the greatest automotive race in the world."

"We are excited to partner and represent LHP Engineering Solutions for this year's Indy 500 and continue on to the Detroit Grand Prix the following weekend," said Ricardo Juncos, Co-owner and Team Principal of JHR. "Their mission and focus on automotive safety parallels the most important part of motorsports, safety. I want to thank LHP for coming on board the No.77 JHR Chevrolet, and look forward to building a great relationship."

About LHP Engineering Solutions:

LHP delivers state-of-the-art training, hands-on consulting and implementation, dedicated on-site resources, technology solutions, and engineering services built on the latest automotive industry standards and best practices. Founded in 2001, LHP has provided engineering services and technology integration within the transportation industry for over 20 years, meeting the demands of autonomous driving and electrification.

About Juncos Hollinger:

Juncos Hollinger Racing is a championship-winning team fielding multiple cars in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Lights Series, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Ricardo Juncos announced in 2021 the formation of Juncos Hollinger Racing with co-owner Brad Hollinger. The partnership between Juncos and Hollinger brings an expansive future for the race team and their state-of-the-art headquarters located just a half-mile away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

View original content:

SOURCE LHP Engineering Solutions