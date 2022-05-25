STAG INDUSTRIAL IMPLEMENTING PLATFORM TO AGGREGATE PORTFOLIO UTILITY DATA

BOSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) announced today that to support sustainability and operational goals it will deploy WatchWire's Sustainability & Energy Management Software to aggregate utility data for the Company's portfolio of more than 550 buildings.

STAG Industrial Logo. (PRNewsFoto/STAG Industrial, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Company is focused on operating efficient buildings, reducing carbon emissions, and managing climate risks. Through the software, the Company will track its efforts to optimize and reduce resource consumption (electricity, gas and water) and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through capital upgrades and operational strategies and will continuously identify opportunities for financial and environmental performance improvements.

"With a portfolio of over 110 million rentable square feet, STAG recognizes our responsibility and opportunity as an industrial market leader in sustainability," said Brian LaMont, Senior Vice President of ESG at the Company. "The software platform will provide support for enhancing utility data capture, coverage, completeness, and accuracy, as well as providing more useful data and automating reporting for asset managers, engineers and executives."

The platform will facilitate integrations with U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, GRESB and CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) as well as measure and verify conservation measures. Additionally, the platform will provide GHG emissions calculations, which will allow a more thorough accounting and understanding of STAG Industrial's Scope 3 portfolio GHG emissions. This data will allow the Company to better allocate capital to the most impactful improvements within the portfolio.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2022, the Company's portfolio consists of 551 buildings in 40 states with approximately 110.1 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

About WatchWire

WatchWire is a sustainability and energy management software-as-a-service provider. Across the globe, WatchWire helps commercial and corporate real estate portfolios, Fortune 500 industrial/manufacturing and big-box retail, government, healthcare, and educational facilities reduce emissions and expenses while simplifying sustainability and carbon reporting. Learn more at http://watchwire.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

