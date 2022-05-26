Local Listings
Brett Dean's riveting new opera Hamlet arrives in cinemas nationwide on June 4

Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago

Tenor Allan Clayton stars as Shakespeare's Danish prince in an electrifying staging by Neil Armfield

Live cinema transmission begins at 12:55PM ET

DENVER, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Opera presented the North American premiere of Australian composer Brett Dean's Hamlet, a bold adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless drama, and the production arrives in cinemas nationwide on Saturday, June 4, at 12:55PM ET as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events)

Tickets can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).  Visit your local theater website for the most up-to-date information related to their health-and-safety measures

Fathom Events will also present an encore of Hamlet on Wednesday, June 8 at 1:00PM and 6:30PM, local time.

Tenor Allan Clayton, who originated the title role at the Glyndebourne Festival in England, makes a sensational Met debut with his acclaimed portrayal. Distilling the action of the play to 12 scenes, Dean and librettist Matthew Jocelyn have created a taut, dramatically effective opera, presented in an electrifying staging by noted Australian director Neil Armfield. Maestro Nicholas Carter makes his company debut conducting a stellar ensemble cast that also stars soprano Brenda Rae as Ophelia, mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Gertrude, baritone Rod Gilfry as Claudius, and bass-baritone John Relyea as the ghost of Hamlet's father and the Gravedigger. Soprano Christine Goerke hosts the live transmission.

For more information about Hamlet, please click here.

Photo Gallery 
PRESS QUOTES

"CRITIC'S PICK … Innovative, elegant and passionate—a hit … Dazzling musically … Exhilarating production … The whole vast company is strong … Moving and riveting … Great art."—The New York Times

"Tenor Allan Clayton made his company debut in the title role, and it is hard to imagine a splashier one. His performance was a tour de force … Conductor Nicholas Carter maintained awesome control over his variegated, far-flung forces … Tremendous expressive impact."— Opera News

"Dean's music is often brilliant and never less than deft … Director Neil Armfield expertly manages the interplay of swordplay and song."—New York

"Striking … The marvelous English tenor Allan Clayton [makes] a remarkable local debut … Compelling, multi-faceted characterization … Beautifully nuanced singing … Greeted with fervent ovations."—Observer

"Clayton is on stage in nearly every scene, physically and vocally expressive in conveying the character's anguish and confusion … The rest of the cast was equally committed … Brenda Rae, smeared with mud and wearing only a man's tailcoat and underwear, exploded with rage and sexuality."—The Wall Street Journal

"Enthralling … Riveting … Marvelous … A formidable cast … A superior work … This Hamlet hits deep in the bones and the gut. ★★★★★"—Financial Times

THE STARS OF HAMLET

Nicholas Carter, conductor; Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Allan Clayton, Hamlet; Hometown: Solihull, England
Brenda Rae, Ophelia; Hometown: Appleton, Wisconsin
Sarah Connolly, Gertrude; Hometown: Middlesborough, England
Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Rosencrantz; Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Christopher Lowrey, Guildenstern; Hometown: Johnston, Rhode Island
David Butt Philip, Laertes; Hometown: Somerset, United Kingdom
William Burden, Polonius; Miami, Florida
Jacques Imbrailo, Horatio; Welkom, South Africa
Rod Gilfry, Claudius; Covina, California
John Relyea, Ghost; Toronto, Canada

