Charles Do Joins the Best Egg Team to Develop Auto Secured Lending Products

Company Continues to Add New Products to Its Innovative Financial Platform

WILMINGTON, Del., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company that operates the Best Egg financial platform, today announced that Charles Do has joined the company as Head of Auto Lending. He will lead the overall strategy for an emerging auto loan product as part of the company's growing suite of innovative financial products and tools.

"Our Best Egg customers own automobiles and look to us for financial products that meet their needs," said Bobby Ritterbeck, President of Personal Loans at Best Egg. "Charles' deep experience is precisely what we need to help us reshape the auto lending category and the customer experience. We're incredibly excited about welcoming Charles to our team and bringing something new to borrowers."

Since its launch in 2014, Best Egg has focused on helping people feel more confident about their finances by offering fast, simple, and convenient ways for them to pay for things beyond their everyday needs, especially when they have limited savings to absorb unplanned expenses. Best Egg's personal loan products have seen tremendous growth in the past two years, accelerating from $12B to $18B of loans with solid credit performance. The company has also diversified its offering, introducing the Best Egg Visa Credit Card and the free Best Egg Financial Health tool in 2021 and announcing $225 million in equity funding in March 2022.

"I have been impressed with the track record of success and growth, and leadership's focus on cultivating and preserving a strong company culture," said Do. "My single-minded goal is to develop a unique product within the auto space that serves our customers' needs. I know Best Egg has the technology, platform, and the team to do something different with auto loans, and I'm looking forward to leading this effort."

Do brings 14 years of experience in auto lending to the team, having most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Auto Remarketing at JPMorgan Chase, where he worked for nine years. He has held other leadership and finance roles at Ally Financial, GE, and Lockheed Martin. He also sits on the Board of Directors of the Chinese American Planning Council, the country's largest Asian American social services non-profit. Do holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Philosophy from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.

