Delta presents a "Zero Carbon Community" at COMPUTEX 2022 as it branches out from an Industrial Brand into a Commercial Brand

TAIPEI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today held a press conference at COMPUTEX 2022 to present its "Zero Carbon Community" themed showcase, created with its smart building automation, smart energy and e-mobility solutions. During the event, Delta also highlighted its brand new corporate identity with the concept of "Unceasing Innovation for a Better Living" as the Company branches into a commercial brand from its original industrial brand. The aforementioned showcase highlights how Delta's Smart Green Solutions nurture the pillars of human-centric sustainable cities, such as smart microgrids, energy-resilient electric vehicle charging infrastructure, as well as smart, healthy, eco-friendly buildings.

Ping Cheng, Delta's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Since its foundation in 1971, Delta has transformed from a components supplier into a systems and solutions provider, becoming also a leading industrial brand in the process. 2010 was Delta's Brand Inauguration Year and we have continuously created an excellent brand image by leveraging our commitment to innovation and to sustainable corporate development. In recent years, Delta's business scope has gradually diversified, actively developing smart buildings, energy infrastructure, ICT infrastructure, electric vehicle onboard power electronics, powertrain system and charging solutions, and demonstrating our evolving brand and our devotion to mankind's climate goals. We expect to provide customers with a healthier, more comfortable, and safer quality of life and create a people-oriented sustainable city with our innovative technologies."

Shan-Shan Guo, Delta's Chief Brand Officer, said, "We are delighted to meeting our stakeholders again at COMPUTEX after two years of only virtual shows. This year, Delta is highlighting its smart building automation and increasingly innovative solutions for the creation of environment-friendly indoor environments that take into consideration users' health and safety needs. In the face of the pandemic, this concept seems to be even more meaningful. Our "Zero Carbon Community" theme debuts Delta's brand-new corporate identity, which symbolizes our expansion from an industrial brand into a commercial brand. We have deployed a full range of self-developed UV disinfection products, bringing energy conservation to everyone with a safe and comfortable experience, which was a priority for us for participating in a physical exhibition where we intend to bring concrete solutions for a sustainable living."

Roland Chiang, GM of Delta's Building Automation Solutions Division, emphasized, "Delta's building automation solutions are based on the Internet of Things (IoT) and integrate subsystems such as HVAC, lighting, and surveillance to improving energy efficiency through video surveillance and energy consumption analysis and digital management. Furthermore, healthy buildings have become another focal point beyond green buildings, and in the international WELL Building Standard, our customers can obtain 41 points by using Delta's smart building solutions. (combining with Delta's design capability and management proposals, customers can even achieve a higher score of over 80 points on the highest platinum level). Because of the pandemic, indoor ventilation is highly essential and Delta's indoor air quality solution has been introduced in 8 kindergartens in Taoyuan and applied to several care facilities and medical institutions in Taipei, such as Beitou Qiyan Evergreen Day Care Center, so as to practice Delta's innovative solutions in different fields to effectively respond to users' health needs."

Meanwhile, low-carbon transportation and energy are also actively layout, including the debut of electric motorcycle charging solutions, electric vehicle power systems and charging infrastructure, energy storage systems, etc. Additionally, through Delta's self-developed DeltaGrid® energy management system, the renewable energy, power conditioning, and energy storage solutions are effectively integrated to facilitate the realization of community microgrids in the future.

Delta's COMPUTEX exhibition area is located on the 4th floor of the Taipei World Trade Center Nangang Exhibition Hall. The exhibition area number is M0820 and the physical exhibition is open for visiting until May 27. In response to the pandemic, an online exhibition is held simultaneously. Delta has launched an "online tour" until June 6 so that those who cannot be present can also participate in the cloud. Please refer to the following website: https://deltaww.pse.is/47swnj

Delta's Highlights at COMPUTEX 2022

Community Management Center

iBMS Smart Building Management System

With Delta's building automation system combined with Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology, smart surveillance and efficiency analysis are carried out for air conditioning, lighting, energy management, surveillance, fire control, and other systems in the 3D dimension to enhance maintenance efficiency and reduce accident handling time, while achieving the asset management in the whole life cycle of the building.





U+ UV Disinfection Solution

Employing the Care 222® technology exclusively licensed in Taiwan by Ushio, a Japanese peculiar light source technology company, it is contact and residuals free and can coexist with humans. It can inhibit viruses on the surface of objects and in the air, is more effective and convenient than alcohol, and has been proven to have a significant bacteriostatic effect on SARS-CoV-2.

Community Medical Center

Facial Recognition Access Control, Automatic Check-in and Check-out, Fall Warning

The access control, check-in, and fall detection system tailored for the daycare center can lighten the administrative burden of caregivers and improve the quality of care and the safety of the care recipients.

U-office Shared Office

Smart Area Control

In the shared office concept, users self-register to activate the seating area equipment, and the system will automatically analyze the space utilization and energy consumption as a reference for future space planning.





LOYTEC Programmable Touch Panel

With a 7-inch screen, the LOYTEC LPAD-7 can be used as a control panel, a network thermostat, or an all-in-one controller in the room to accomplish the visualization of building automation and the application of multiple operations.





Indoor Air Quality Monitor

UNOnext can monitor seven kinds of indoor hazardous air factors 24 hours a day and connect the ventilation equipment to introduce fresh air circulation in case of poor air quality. It is suitable for residential, commercial, medical institutions, kindergartens, etc.





One For All Adapters

Innergie is Delta's consumer power brand. Its flagship One For All series adapters can charge various devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets with power spanning from 30 watts to 63 watts. Among all, the new Innergie C6 is equipped with GaN components, which will also be applied to the whole series soon to make it lightweight and efficient.





Embedded 60 W USB A+C PD 2-Slot Wall Socket

Delta's new embedded 2-slot USB wall sockets are built-in with max. 60 W USB type A and type C PD output and feature power conversion rate of 92%. The socket is compatible with all kinds of 3C products, and can be install at homes and in offices, airports, mass transit stations, etc. to provide simultaneous fast charging for laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

Community Microgrid

DeltaGrid® EV Management

The charging management system in DeltaGrid ensures reliable charging services under the infrastructure through mechanisms such as grouping, prioritization, and utilizing time-of-use rates dispatching. In the meantime, energy storage and solar systems can be integrated to optimize energy efficiency.

Electric Vehicle Charging Atrium

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

The AC MAX charging equipment on display this time is the 2021 Taiwan Excellence Silver Award Winner, suitable for residential and commercial installations. The DC Wallbox 50kW charging equipment occupies 60% less installation area than the same grade products, leading the industry with a conversion efficiency of higher than 96%.





E-Scooter Charging Solution

Battery Charging Modules for E-Scooter Battery Swapping Stations: With power efficiency over 93.5% and slim design, the modules fit in various charging station cabinets and provide fast, efficient charging for e-scooters' Lithium batteries. Users can easily complete output power setting and control via software.



Portable Battery Charger for E-Scooters: Featuring compact, lightweight and man-portable design, the portable charger is convenient for users to store in scooters and charge anytime, anywhere. Delta also provides customization service for case appearance, functions, waterproof and dustproof against outdoor environment, and more for all kinds of applications.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

