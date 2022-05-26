Intersport and the Association of Pickleball Professionals Tour, USA Pickleball and Major League Pickleball Enter into Multi-Year Agreements with Skechers

Global lifestyle brand to become "Official Footwear Company" of the prominent pickleball organizations

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersport and the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) Tour, USA Pickleball and Major League Pickleball (MLP), the nation's elite professional pickleball circuits, have entered into multi-year agreements with Skechers that makes the global lifestyle brand the Official Footwear Company of each pickleball organization.

A formal announcement was made Thursday at the Franklin New York City Open, the APP Tour event that is taking place this weekend at the historic Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, home of the legendary US Open tennis tournament.

"We are very excited to welcome Skechers into the APP Tour, USA Pickleball and MLP families, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership," said Drew Russell, executive vice president of Intersport, an equity partner of the APP Tour and collaborative partner of USA Pickleball and MLP. "Their commitment to pickleball is another demonstration of the sport's incredible power and growth. We are excited to align with a fantastic brand that will drive new audiences to our wonderful game."

"We introduced Skechers Pickleball footwear just last month in Florida and received an overwhelmingly positive response with our first pairs quickly selling out at the event," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "People are clearly excited to play in our new Skechers Viper Court with the signature comfort, performance and innovation that they know and love from Skechers. That's why we're fully committed to this fun and exciting sport and driving that point home through an expansive triple partnership with the APP Tour, MLP and USA Pickleball. We look forward to helping promote and grow the sport together, and along with it this new pillar in our business."

