Allied Electronics & Automation Offers More Than 1,500 Ready-to-Ship Electrical Connectivity Solutions

Vital to virtually every electronic application, electrical connectivity solutions transmit

electrical current from an energy source to devices and equipment that use energy to

perform a task.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, offers more than 1,500 ready-to-ship electrical connectivity solutions from industry-leading suppliers including Heyco, LÜTZE and Southwire. Allied also offers facility maintenance solutions from leading suppliers like Makita that support the installation of electrical connectivity solutions. Vital to virtually every electronic application, electrical connectivity solutions transmit electrical current from an energy source, like a wall outlet, to devices and equipment that use that energy to perform a task.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Heyco has almost 100 years of experience designing and manufacturing high-quality, competitively priced connector and cable management solutions engineered to satisfy demanding application requirements in a wide range of industries. Solutions include stamped electrical components, bushings, cable clamps, conduit, cord grips and fittings.

LÜTZE has more than 60 years' experience designing and developing reliable, innovative and efficient electrical and electronic components optimized for industrial automation and railway applications, and was one of the world's first purveyors of highly flexible cables. Solutions include cables, cable management solutions and electronic connectors.

Southwire is a leading global supplier of wire and cable solutions with more than 70 years' experience and produces roughly half of the cable used to transmit and distribute electricity in the United States. Solutions include NFPA 79 cables ideal for use in applications including fans, pumps, conveyors, compressors, elevators, extruders, crushers and presses.

Makita has more than 100 years' experience designing and manufacturing power equipment and tools renowned for delivering best-in-class power, performance and durability on a wide variety of jobsites all over the world.

Allied supplies more than 3.5 million products from more than 650 trusted suppliers — including more than 250,000 ready-to-ship products in categories extending from passive, active, electromechanical and interconnect components to automation and control equipment — and offers a comprehensive suite of services and tools including the industry's largest collection of 360º product images, an extensive range of 3D CAD models, more than 1.1 million up-to-date datasheets, a highly experienced technical support team, kitting, bagging and labeling services and a BOM tool. Allied also publishes its Expert Advice series of articles and podcasts designed to place critical industry knowledge and expertise at its customers' fingertips and help them identify product and technology solutions as unique as their businesses.

For more information about electrical connectivity, please check out "An Introduction to Electrical Connectivity," an Ask the Expert Q&A with Allied Technical Support Manager Jeff Clonts.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2021, reported revenue of £2.0 billion. RS Group plc has nine operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS Pro, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit

www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Image Download:

https://bit.ly/39vVgiY

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Karen.Gavenda@alliedelec.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation