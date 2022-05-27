COMPUTEX 2022 Ended on a Perfect Note

The Online Exhibition COMPUTEX DigitalGo Continues with More Excitements

TAIPEI, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The physical show of COMPUTEX 2022 came to a close today (May 27), while COMPUTEX DigitalGo, the online exhibition organized by TAITRA, will continue until June 6. This year's COMPUTEX provides diverse experiences for global visitors with its hybrid exhibition. The four-day event brought together 400 technology companies using 1000 booth spaces. Furthermore, the onsite guided service for online international VIP buyers has successfully arranged more than 181 procurement meetings. As of today, COMPUTEX DigitalGo has attracted visits from 69 countries and regions, with the majority of visitors coming from Japan, Germany, USA, Singapore, Mainland China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia and South Korea.

Tech Giants Talked about Post-COVID Strategies and Outlined the New Industry Development

Continuing the well-acclaimed CEO Keynotes in past exhibitions, TAITRA continued to invite CEOs and CSOs of AMD, NXP Semiconductors, Micron Technology, and Supermicro to share their insights into the latest digital trends, technologies, and products at COMPUTEX 2022, with a cumulative total of 1.69 million views.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair & CEO of AMD, shared AMD's vision of improving performance, driving innovation, and working with partners to accelerate the advancement of high-performance computing. Next, Kurt Sievers, President & CEO of NXP Semiconductors, talked about the future development trends of semiconductors, pointing out that NXP will continue to integrate innovations and ecosystems and move towards a sustainable future with smarter and safer edge computing.

David Moore, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Micron Technology, pointed out that various technologies across devices, intelligent edge, data centers, and cloud are shaping a new world of data-driven experiences. Micron is collaborating closely with global partners to play a crucial role in providing groundbreaking user experiences and productivity gains at scale. Next, Charles Liang, President & CEO of Supermicro, gave an in-depth analysis of innovations and opportunities driving the growth of AI, cloud, and 5G infrastructure. He also announced Supermicro's latest series of products designed for accelerated computing, Omniverse and more.

Multiple Innovative Applications Made a Splash at the Show

Various Experts Shared Views about Industry Highlights

Leading technology companies gathered at COMPUTEX 2022 to showcase the new look of future technology, demonstrating how to make good use of technology to enable a safer and more convenient life. GIGABYTE showcased a comprehensive display of servers and solutions in data centers and various end-user devices on the theme of "Power of Computing". In addition, KIOXIA looked back on the technological evolution of NAND flash since its invention to date through the "History Tunnel" and debuted its consumer-grade SSD in Taiwan.

Building on smart buildings and microgrids, Delta Electronics integrated innovative services such as building automation, EV charging solutions, and smart energy solutions to envision and simulate an energy-saving and sustainable community in the future. In addition, Jorjin built an XR smart showroom with its "J7EF Gaze AR Smart Glasses", offering attendees a hybrid 3D experience. The company also worked alongside the ecosystem partners to present the application scenarios and latest technologies of the Metaverse.

The "Guided Tours" are highlight of the event. Industry KOLs personally lead the tours, gather fans around the booths, and put a brand new spin on technology discovery. Furthermore, "Live Studio," a new addition to this year's event, provided participants with the most up-to-date and complete event coverage. Financial and technology experts were invited to offer multiple perspectives and analyze the latest technology trends and the industry's future development.

Explore more on COMPUTEX DigitalGo for an excellent digital exhibition experience! Stay tuned to COMPUTEX 2023

The COMPUTEX DigitalGo online exhibition held from May 24 to June 6 is a platform created for international buyers and exhibitors to connect and interact regardless of geographical and time limitations. COMPUTEX 2023 will take place from May 30 to June 2, 2023, bringing a leading platform for the IT industry and fulfilling its commitment to building global technology ecosystems.

