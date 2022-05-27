THE JIM IRSAY COLLECTION'S NEWLY ACQUIRED KURT COBAIN "SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT" GUITAR ON PUBLIC DISPLAY FOR FIRST TIME EVER IN NYC ON FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD.

THE JIM IRSAY COLLECTION'S NEWLY ACQUIRED KURT COBAIN "SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT" GUITAR ON PUBLIC DISPLAY FOR FIRST TIME EVER IN NYC ON FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS OWNER JIM IRSAY TO DEBUT WORLD-RENOWNED ARTIFACTS FROM HIS FAMED COLLECTION.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2ND IRSAY WILL HOST A VIP RECEPTION WELCOMING NEW YORK CITY TO HIS PERSONAL COLLECTION.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Irsay, owner & CEO of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, is bringing items from The Jim Irsay Collection – his renowned assemblage of historic and iconic artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture – to New York, N.Y. for a one-of-a-kind, invite-only reception on Thursday, June 2, showcasing Irsay's passion for preserving culturally-significant artifacts to share with the world.

THE JIM IRSAY COLLECTION’S NEWLY ACQUIRED KURT COBAIN (PRNewswire)

"I am proud and honored to exhibit one of the world's finest private collections of historic items and artifacts to the public for the first time," said Irsay. "So many of these artifacts represent specific moments in history that changed the world – whether in the arts, public service, technology or other endeavors in life."

He will open the collection for the first time publicly on Friday, June 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m . Both events will be held at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom .

The collection is highlighted by musical instruments and items owned and used by some of the greatest artists in music history, including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, Elton John, The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia, Les Paul, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, The Doors' Jim Morrison, and other music icons, as well as autographed photos, handwritten lyrics, and other historical music memorabilia. The exhibition will feature the newly acquired Kurt Cobain "Smells Like Teen Spirit" guitar.

Guests to the private reception will also get to enjoy tunes from The Jim Irsay Band, a band "which has never existed and will never exist again." Performing with Irsay on vocals are Mike Wanchic on guitar (John Mellencamp), Mike Mills on bass (founding member of R.E.M), Tom Bukovac on guitar (has played on over 700 albums with major artists), Kenny Wayne Shepherd on blues guitar (Five-time GRAMMY® nominated), Kenny Aronoff on drums (Sir Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and more), and Michael Ramos on keys (John Mellencamp, Los Lonely Boys, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon and more).



For photos of the collection, see here (photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts). For video overviews of the collection and events, see here.

PUBLIC SHOWCASE

WHEN: Friday, June 3, 2022, from 12-8 p.m.



WHERE: Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

NOTE:

embers of the media must RSVP to Jessica.Moschella@edelman.com must RSVP to

Please be prepared to follow current COVID-19 protocols.

PRIVATE RECEPTION

WHEN: Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 7-10 p.m.



WHERE: Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

NOTE:

This event is by invitation only. Working media are invited to attend and cover the event beginning check-in at 6:30 p.m.

embers of the media must RSVP to Jessica.Moschella@edelman.com must RSVP to

Please be prepared to follow current COVID-19 protocols.

Outside of music, the collection includes Presidential artifacts, historical documents from American history, original manuscripts, sports memorabilia and much more. Items from the collection have been displayed at the U.S.'s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), The Lincoln Memorial and the Indiana State Museum; as well as at The Centre Pompidou ( Paris ), the British Library ( London ), Auditorium Parco della Musica ( Rome ) and other locations around the world.



Over the past nine months, Irsay has brought items from the collection to star-studded events in Nashville, Tenn. , Austin, Texas , Washington, DC and Los Angeles, Calif. to preview multiple exhibits.

The core of Irsay's collection has always been guitars played by famous rock musicians. Photos courtesy Indianapolis Colts. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Jim Irsay Collection