U.S. Conference of Mayors Leadership Calls for Quick Senate Action to Address Scourge of Gun Violence

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Executive Committee of the United States Conference of Mayors held an emergency session to address the unending gun violence and evil that continues to claim the lives of countless innocent Americans, including our children, and issued the following statement:
"In the aftermath of the most recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, the nation's mayors stand united across party lines to say enough is enough. We refuse to allow the passage of time to relieve the pressure on Congress to act. Unless our elected officials in Washington finally take this crisis seriously, this plague will soon hit another American city and more precious lives will be lost.
"There is no question that we can reduce gun violence in America without infringing on people's rights. This should not require courage, but simply a willingness to open one's eyes to the carnage taking place every day.
"Today we reaffirm our strong support for the two bills that have passed the House and are pending in the Senate: The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (H.R. 8) and the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (H.R. 1446). Next week, more than 170 mayors will be convening in Reno, Nevada for the Conference's 90th Annual Meeting where we will discuss further actions that our nation, and especially the United States Congress, must take."
Members of the United States Conference of Mayors Executive Committee:
Francis X. Suarez
Hillary Schieve
Mayor of Miami, FL
Mayor of Reno, NV
President
Second Vice President
Elizabeth Kautz
Bryan Barnett
Mayor of Burnsville, MN
Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI
Past President
Past President
Greg Fischer
T.M. Franklin 'Frank' Cownie
Mayor of Louisville, KY
Mayor of Des Moines, IA
Past President
Steve Adler
Hardie Davis, Jr.
Mayor of Austin, TX
Mayor of Augusta, GA
J. Christian Bollwage
Jorge O. Elorza
Mayor of Elizabeth, NJ
Mayor of Providence, RI
James Brainard
John Giles
Mayor of Carmel, IN
Mayor of Mesa, AZ
LaToya Cantrell
Andrew J. Ginther
Mayor of New Orleans, LA
Mayor of Columbus, OH
Jane Castor
David Holt
Mayor of Tampa, FL
Mayor of Oklahoma City, OK
Joy Cooper
Lori E. Lightfoot
Mayor of Hallandale Beach, FL
Mayor of Chicago
Quinton Lucas
Sylvester Turner
Chair, Criminal and Social Justice
Mayor of Houston, TX
Committee
Mayor of Kansas City, MO
Tom Cochran
CEO and Executive Director
About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.
