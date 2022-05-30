CANADA ESPORTS, TGS ESPORTS AND 7-ELEVEN ANNOUNCE ROSTERS FOR COMMONWEALTH ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIPS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TGS Esports (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) and 7-Eleven have teamed up with the Canada Esports Association to select Rocket League players to represent Canada at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships will take place in Birmingham, England on August 6-7, 2022, in conjunction with the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Championships are a tangible result of the Strategic Partnership between the Global Esports Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation and is deemed as the pilot esports event for the Commonwealth Games.

The Championships will feature esports athletes from across the Commonwealth. One feature title is Rocket League with teams of three competing in an Open category and a Women's category.

The National Qualifier for the Rocket League Open category was held April 30-May 1 at the 7-Eleven $8K Open. St. Clair Saints were the top placing Canadian team and will represent Canada in Birmingham with a roster featuring Josh 'Comp' Byrne, Ben 'Spoods' Talbot, Josh 'Jay' Podruzny, and Bailey 'Nitryx' Lamont. St. Clair also won the 7-Eleven Canadian Collegiate Championship in March.

Canada's Rocket League Women's team was selected in partnership with a top tier professional Women's Rocket League organization. The Women's roster will include Victoria 'Mush' K., Ghini 'Avenger' S., and Carlee 'Kiaa' E.

"Canada Esports Association is excited to be working with TGS Esports for the team selection, and to be sanctioning of the 7-Eleven Rocket League Open Tournament as Canada's National Qualifier for the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships" shared Jay Balmer, ED of Canada Esports "The Championships are a great opportunity to showcase esports, and it is part of the larger movement to include esports at more international multi-sport events. We can all look forward to seeing esports athletes representing Canada at future sports events."

"7-Eleven Canada is excited to see esports reach a global stage at the Commonwealth Games 2022," says Norman Hower, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "We have been a big supporter of the esports community for years and it truly is an honour to have the National Rocket League Open team selected at our tournament."

"TGS has been working with Canada Esports since it's inception. We are firm believers in their vision and are excited to support them in putting together the rosters for the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships" said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS "The CEC is a massive opportunity for our industry. An international event of this scale is phenomenal and we at TGS are very excited to be a part of it."

Canada Esports is a non-profit association recognized by the Global Esports Federation as Canada's national organization for esports. Canada Esports' mission is to promote and educate the public about esports and active esports amongst people of all genders, races, ages, abilities and cultures throughout Canada. More info at www.canadaesportsassociation.com

TGS Esports builds gaming strategies for brands looking to connect with gaming communities. This includes planning and executing in-person and digital tournaments, live broadcasts, and content creator campaigns. Tournaments are held on TGS' proprietary social gaming platform, Pepper, allowing communities to interact and engage in one space. The combination of TGS' event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows brands to reach their desired gaming demographic. TGSEsports.gg

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries, including nearly 16,000 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

