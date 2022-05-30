InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Device for Microwaves (TLP-110)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to notify users if there is excess smoke within a microwave oven while cooking," said an inventor, from Nampa, Idaho, "so I invented the MICROWAVE SMOKE DETECTOR. My design could help to prevent room smoke detectors from being falsely triggered."

The invention provides an improved way to detect smoke within a microwave oven. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the smoke to escape and penetrate the room. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp