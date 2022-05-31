How Much Do You Know About Inheritance? TransMedia Group to Represent Much Needed Source of Knowledge: The Inheritance Channel™

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group announced it has been retained to represent The Inheritance Channel™ www.theInheritanceChannel.com, an early-stage start-up multimedia enterprise, in its initial phase to raise $5 million once-and-for-all venture capital and recruit a CEO to lead the enterprise.

The international PR firm, whose film and TV production division has several projects in development, also said it will groom The Inheritance Channel as a TV series or film that will delve into the complexities, lawyer frauds and other shenanigans often involved in inheritance cases.

The Inheritance Channel is the brainchild of Richard J. Szrabe, a retired English barrister (after he retired, he changed his last name from Astor to Szrabe) with experience and skills in complex inheritance cases where more knowledge could have spared many the anguish and pitfalls inherent in the inheritance process.

"We're honored to represent such a sorely needed source of knowledge about inheritance, bound to open many eyes to a process often clouded with scams and serious breaches of understanding, especially when left in the hands of dishonest lawyers and unscrupulous administrators," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Formerly #2-ranked executive at NBC, Madden has several of his own TV concepts currently making the rounds of Hollywood production companies, including Xtra Terresla, a TV series whose main character is modeled after Tesla founder Elon Musk, and a murder-mystery series based on one of Madden's books, "King of the Condo."

"Richard, the creator of The Inheritance Channel, is not only learned and brilliant, but talented and imaginative in many areas," said TransMedia Group president Adrienne Mazzone. "We love to hear him playing Mozart on the piano."

RJ Szrabe affiliations include:

Fellow, Royal Society of Medicine; Associate, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Books in preparation include:

"Leave Everything To Me": The Inside Story of A Very English Inheritance Racket.

Get A Grip: How To Not Get Screwed By Your Own Lawyer.

Lawyer Scams: Frauds, Cons, Rackets, Hoaxes, Charades by Lawyers on Their Own Customers.

Female Lawyers Who Went to Prison: Real-Life Lawyer Disasters.

Inheritance Crime: A Technical Primer for Victim Heirs.

Inheritance Crime: A Technical Manual for Law Enforcement.

RJ Szrabe also is the founder and principal of MHNA Consulting, providing discreet fiduciary forensic and other services for victimized heirs of very-high-value, intricate, vulnerable estates, plus training for police and prosecutors.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

