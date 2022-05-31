InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Dental Inspection Mirror (AAT-4678)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for a dentist to see clearly when working in a patient's mouth," said an inventor, from Roberta, Ga., "so I invented the DAVIS INVENTION. My design eliminates the time and hassle of removing moisture, fog and debris from the surface of the inspection mirror."

The invention provides an improved inspection mirror for dental applications. In doing so, it eliminates the need to continually wipe fog or water from the mirror. As a result, it increases efficiency and it ensures that the dentist has a clear view. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dentists and dental technicians. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4678, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

