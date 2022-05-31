Litehouse Food's PURELY BALANCED™ Salad Dressings

MIAMI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce having worked with Litehouse Foods in developing the Purely Balanced™ brand name. Purely Balanced™ is a new line of Greek yogurt-based refrigerated salad dressings. The thick and creamy dressings are only 45 calories per serving and have 0g of added sugar – an ideal choice for consumers trying to meet specific dietary needs without compromising on taste and quality.

Litehouse Purely Balanced dressings are gluten free, have 0g added sugar and do not contain high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. The dressings come in a convenient, 9 oz. plastic squeeze bottle and are available in five thick and creamy, Greek yogurt-based flavors.

"The entire Brand Institute Team congratulates Litehouse Foods on the development of the line of Purely Balanced products," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore. "We wish Litehouse Foods immense success with the Purely Balanced brand."

About Brand Institute

Founded in 1993, Brand Institute (BI) was created on this principle: provide the highest quality name development services, produced, and presented by the most experienced professionals, in a timely manner, and at a competitive price. As we strive to deliver industry-leading nomenclature services, we are constantly adapting to our clients' needs to deliver greater value and successful outcomes. Brand Institute provides best-in-class strategy, name development, trademark screening, market/safety research and visual identity services to our valued, global clientele, delivered by 400+ of the most experienced and forward-thinking branding professionals in our industry. BI is the global leader in name development, with a portfolio of over 4,800 marketed Consumer, B2B, and Healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,550 clients

In 2004, Brand Institute created Drug Safety Institute (DSI), our wholly owned subsidiary, to assist OTC and Healthcare Clients with naming, labeling, and packaging Regulatory Affairs. DSI is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

