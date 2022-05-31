Rosetta Stone Extends Partnership with IRAP Donating Language Learning Subscriptions to Refugees

Rosetta Stone will continue providing its platform to IRAP for free to ease the resettlement process for displaced persons

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosetta Stone , the world's leading language learning brand, and the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), announced an extension of their partnership to provide IRAP's global staff and refugee clients with free Rosetta Stone subscriptions. The donated subscriptions will provide lifetime access to all 25 languages on Rosetta Stone to help refugees better navigate the resettlement process, communicate with IRAP staff and acclimate to their new homes.

Conflicts and natural disasters prevent many refugees from returning home, and they often rely on legal aid to help them relocate to a safe country. IRAP grew out of similar efforts supporting refugee families displaced by the Iraq War to navigate complex and lengthy resettlement processes. It later expanded to become a global human rights organization that mobilizes free legal aid, litigation and systemic advocacy initiatives to empower displaced people.

Rosetta Stone has supported IRAP since 2018. The collaboration began by providing language learning subscriptions to IRAP's staff, enabling the organization to better communicate with displaced persons while providing legal assistance. In light of the worsening refugee crisis, the partnership was extended in 2022 to aid IRAP's efforts and help more refugees acquire language skills.

IRAP and its clients now have access to immersive lessons in 25 languages that build fluency and confidence, including the most popularly requested languages: English, French, German, Spanish and Arabic. Many refugees use Rosetta Stone as a valuable tool to better communicate with IRAP throughout resettlement and adjust to the culture of their new home before relocating there. Since displacement has a significant impact on children's education, the language lessons can also serve as a high-quality instructional resource. Additionally, IRAP staff use the language lessons to grow professionally and navigate cultural differences as the organization expands internationally.

"Rosetta Stone is an important professional development resource for our team and organization," said IRAP Policy Director, Sunil Varghese. "IRAP works with refugees and partner organizations from around the world, and language capacity is a key component to our success. As global advocates for refugee rights and students of various languages, we appreciate Rosetta Stone's generosity to our organization and our clients."

"Refugees face arduous journeys through complex legal systems in unfamiliar languages. IRAP's mission to provide displaced persons with legal resources to navigate these systems is both vital and admirable," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Rosetta Stone's parent company. "The renewed partnership underscores our commitment toward using education as an instrument of empowerment and removing language barriers so that refugees can build new futures."

Through Rosetta Stone, learners practice new languages in an immersive environment that helps them build the fluency and confidence to speak. Lessons are filled with real-world images and audio from native speakers that accelerate language acquisition. Additionally, the TruAccent speech engine compares the learner to native speakers and gives immediate feedback on pronunciation, helping refugees feel confident participating in real-world conversations. Rosetta Stone can be accessed online or through its mobile app, which provides learners with a robust collection of speaking-focused activities that are available anytime, anywhere on iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

Rosetta Stone also recently renewed its partnership with the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) to continue providing its platform free of charge to assist the nonprofit's relief efforts.

The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) develops and enforces a set of legal and human rights for refugees and displaced persons. Mobilizing direct legal aid, litigation, and systemic advocacy, IRAP serves the world's most persecuted individuals and empowers the next generation of human rights leaders.

Rosetta Stone is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak 25 languages. Rosetta Stone joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2021.

