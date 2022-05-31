Sunyard and ICBC (Guizhou Branch) Announce Partnership to Boost MIS Merchant Cashier Service

HANGZHOU, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, is collaborating with the Guizhou branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ("ICBC Guizhou") on the electronic cash register("ECR") equipment project, to help drive the future of financial services in areas, unlock the potential of merchants acquiring, and create more personalized customer engagements. The shortlisting of ECR products fully emphasizes the high level of customer recognition and shows the reputation and strength of Sunyard in the domestic payment market.

The seven smart ECRs, covering both Windows and Android systems, are used to help navigate these challenges of different scenarios in MIS merchant cashiers. It promotes the bank to expand its MIS acquiring services and play a positive role in realizing future business models and new revenue streams, like stabilizing customer deposits and intermediate business income.

With the dual stunning tablet-like display, Sunyard's ECR is a richly equipped and highly compatible retail tool that enables fantastic phenomenal viewing experiences from any tilt angle. Powerful performance efficiently fulfills diverse demands with omnichannel payment and easy connectivity. Through the intelligent management platform, it's also simple to manage, track and control the payment terminals remotely wherever located, whatever the types and whatever the operating systems.

For the self-service ECR, it integrates a super-large touch screen, intelligent operating system, high-speed barcode recognition module, receipt printer, and an assistant shelf. During the shopping rush, customers only need to scan the product barcode, open the payment code, and finally take out the receipt. Designed for the most demanding retail environment, the self-service payment terminal is simple and fast, which greatly improves the customer settlement efficiency, reduces the queuing time, and releases the cashier pressure.

Boasting a line of great POS products, including Android mobile POS i80, Android miniPOS i50, mPOS Vi218, and Pinpad P90, Sunyard enjoys a good reputation in the total worldwide markets, including Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America. Our team is committed to creating payment terminal solutions that are more in tandem with the needs of the local market. With the No.1 market share in China's financial industry, Sunyard is one of the financial IT companies with the most comprehensive user and network coverage in China and has established a corresponding service system in 36 branches nationwide, advocating localized, efficient, and guaranteed services.

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.

