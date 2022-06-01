Fairhaven Wealth Management Launches Pro Bono Financial Planning Day

A leading registered investment advisory firm is making available its team of financial planners and network of attorneys and tax professionals…for FREE!

WHEATON, Ill., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support and encourage anyone taking that first step in preparing or modifying their financial plan, Fairhaven Wealth Management is hosting a pro bono financial planning day on Thursday, June 16th.

"Anyone who thinks financial planning is only for the wealthy or those approaching retirement has it backwards. Financial planning can be an important component to get you started on the path to building wealth and hitting goals like paying for college, buying that first car or house, and setting yourself up for retirement.", said Marc Horner, Founder and CEO Fairhaven Wealth Management. "Financial literacy needs improvement. But we also need to improve financial planning accessibility to help people get started sooner."

A recent survey by LendingTree of more than 2,000 U.S. consumers revealed disturbing emotional responses to the financial challenges of the pandemic:

More than 4 out of 10 Americans have cried about money during the pandemic; 84% of those who cried about money did so more than once.

Regardless of income level, the top reasons for crying over money were job or income loss (42%), not being able to provide for their family (33%) and too much debt (31%).

Few people took action; of those that reported crying during the pandemic, less than 1 in 5 created a plan to tackle the financial issues they worried about.

"Writing down and visualizing your goals + a public commitment + ongoing accountability greatly improves your chances of hitting your goals. But taking action is the single most important step.", said Marc Horner. "Making planning resources available for free is one way Fairhaven is trying to help more people take control of their financial futures."

For more information on Fairhaven's Pro Bono Financial Planning Day, including scheduling your timeslot, visit: https://www.fairhavenwealth.com/event-details/pro-bono-financial-planning-day-june-16th

Earlier this year, Fairhaven Wealth Management was named by Inc. Magazine as the top financial planning employer in the entire state of Illinois: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2022. Fairhaven was one of only seven financial planning employers across the entire United States to be recognized by Inc.

Today the Fairhaven team serves more than 450 clients across the country. For more information, visit www.fairhavenwealth.com.

About Fairhaven Wealth Management

Fairhaven is an independent, privately-owned SEC-registered investment and wealth management firm. Our values are summed up in the Fairhaven Way /fair•haven/: 1. Listen more than we speak 2. Provide unbiased financial advice 3. Tailor strategies to client goals 4. Deliver prudent investment management 5. Focus on tax efficiency 6. Remain disciplined in a world of uncertainty 7. Communicate candidly & consistently. To learn more, visit www.fairhavenwealth.com. Or follow the firm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

