Huggies® And Meijer Join Forces To Support NICU Families

Huggies will donate up to $60,000 to non-profit Hand to Hold® as part of its 2022 Project Hug™ campaign

NEENAH, Wis., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huggies ® and Meijer are partnering again this year to support NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) families through Hand to Hold ®, a national nonprofit organization that provides personalized care to NICU parents through early intervention mental health support in both English and Spanish.

For every box of Huggies diapers purchased now through June 18, 2022 in store or at Meijer.com, the Huggies brand will donate $2 to Hand to Hold®, up to $60,000 total1.

"At Huggies, we believe we play an important role in helping parents navigate the uncertainty and unknowns of parenthood, which can sometimes include experiences in the NICU," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Huggies North America. "We're proud to be a national sponsor of Hand to Hold, and to once again partner with Meijer to strengthen our support of NICU families across the country."

One in seven babies born in the U.S. spends time in the NICU2 and Huggies has a long legacy of supporting NICU parents and their babies. In 2017, Huggies partnered with NICU nurses and parents to create a special line of diapers and wipes for NICU babies and their incredibly delicate skin.

When babies need the specialized medical attention of a NICU, it can be emotionally traumatic to the parent and disruptive to traditional parent-baby bonding. NICU parents are up to 30% more likely to experience perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADS) 3.

"As a family company, supporting families in our communities is so important to us, especially during some of parenthood's most challenging moments," said Matt Campbell, Baby Consumables Buyer at Meijer. "We're pleased to partner with Huggies on a shared mission to serve NICU families."

With support from Huggies, Hand to Hold® previously unveiled an innovative mobile app that offers equitable access to critical emotional and mental health support to NICU parents at no cost to the families. Hand to Hold® provides NICU parents personalized emotional support, educational resources, and community before, during and after a NICU stay to help ensure a healthy beginning for the baby.

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diapers and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Hand to Hold™

Hand to Hold® is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to providing personalized emotional support, education and community to parents who have had children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) or the loss of a baby. Hand to Hold is removing barriers for support by growing a hybrid model of in-person and virtual support in service to their mission. Support is provided to parents at no cost to families and all support is designed with the emotional, physical, and social needs of the NICU parent. For more information, visit Hand to Hold.org.

About Meijer:

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

1For every box of Huggies ® diapers purchased 5/22/2022 through 6/18/2022 in store or at Meijer.com, Huggies will donate $2 to Hand to Hold, up to $60,000 total.

2March of Dimes (2010). Special Care nursery admissions. National Perinatal Information System/Quality Analytic Services; Special Care Nursery Admissions

3Journal of Perinatology (2021). Protecting the infant-parent relationship: special emphasis on perinatal mood and anxiety disorder screening and treatment in neonatal intensive care unit parents; Protecting the Infant-Parent relationship

