Cooleaf Launches The Great Retention for Business Leaders Aiming to Improve Employee Experience

The Great Retention helps organizations improve their employee experience through educational podcasts, live events, and online community.

ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf , the leading employee experience platform for high-performing teams, officially announced The Great Retention , a new virtual community and podcast series. Through a series of events, podcasts, and other resources, The Great Retention brings people-first organizations together and highlights today's leaders in employee engagement.

(PRNewsfoto/Cooleaf) (PRNewswire)

"In today's world, people expect to find a greater sense of purpose and fulfillment in their work," said Prem Bhatia, Cooleaf's Co-Founder. "We believe that everyone should feel valued and appreciated by their employer, and the mission of the Great Retention is to make that a reality. From fostering DEI to improving employee appreciation, there are small steps that we can all take to drastically improve our workplace communities, and our goal is to help organization leaders start making those changes."

The Great Retention also launched a new podcast series, The Great Retention Podcast, led by Cooleaf Co-Founders, John Duisberg and Prem Bhatia. Early episodes of the podcast have featured CEOs and founders of leading companies including Aprio, Net Health, MountainSeed, and TekStream Solutions. Listeners can tune in to the podcast on The Great Retention website , where they can subscribe to the newsletter and find links to the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other audio provider.

"It's been a powerful experience to hear directly from leaders how they're approaching employee experience within their organizations," said John Duisberg, Cooleaf's Co-Founder. "This is just the beginning and as we grow, we hope to see more organizations joining us in shaping the future of employee experience."

Cooleaf also plans to expand The Great Retention's resources to include more events and resources later this year. Co-sponsorship information will soon be available on The Great Retention website .

About Cooleaf and The Great Retention

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf's platform, forward-thinking brands are empowered to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage employees through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools.

The Great Retention was established by Cooleaf in 2022 to bring organization leaders together around employee experience through live events, an online community, and a leadership podcast series. Cooleaf leads and supports The Great Retention as a key part of the company's strategy to help organizations improve their workplace experience.

Visit www.cooleaf.com and www.thegreatretention.com to learn more.

Contact

Melissa Perry, Senior Marketing Manager at Cooleaf

marketing@cooleaf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cooleaf