Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro (LNP) Extends Multi-Year Contract With ViewLift

Heading into the Championship round of its 2022 season, Italian basketball League extends contract with leading sports streaming solution provider, bringing the largest collection of Italian basketball games to a worldwide audience

NEW YORK and BOLOGNA, Italy, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the best teams of the 2021-2022 season move into their Championship Rounds, Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro (LNP) announced today the signing of a multi-year contract extension with ViewLift , a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT (over-the-top) solutions, to continue and extend the League's subscription service, LNP Pass.

ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions (PRNewsfoto/ViewLift) (PRNewswire)

LNP Pass features all League games live and on-demand, reaching fans worldwide with content via the ViewLift platform. Since first partnering with ViewLift in 2019, LNP has experienced exponential growth, including a 148% increase in subscribers in 2021 from the previous year and viewership across 170 Countries. LNP Pass currently live streams upwards of 1,300 basketball games per year, compared to ESPN+ streaming of roughly 2,000 college basketball games. LNP Pass' volume of games dwarfs that available from any other top European leagues, nearly twice as many at each of the 2nd and 3rd Divisions levels as their next national competitors around top basketball Leagues over Europe. LNP Pass is must-watch viewing for hoops fans and scouts worldwide.

"When we began our partnership with ViewLift in 2019, we started our journey into the streaming world with LNP Pass. It was evident that ViewLift was the perfect partner due to their expertise in media distribution models, paired with the in-depth backend in data analytics. By leveraging their analytics platform, we were able to test what our subscribers want in a streaming platform," said Riccardo Quaglia, Head of OTT and Partnership/Rights Manager at LNP. "The contract extension will allow LNP to reach additional audiences globally while leveraging consumer data to impact the next phase of subscriber growth."

ViewLift will accelerate LNP's digitalization and monetization of LNP Pass as part of the agreement. The contract represents a renewal of a deep and long-standing relationship between LNP and ViewLift, furthering their commitment to bring more high-level hoops competition to global basketball fans.

"Sporting fans demand live games, and LNP Pass delights audiences with the world's deepest schedule of high-level basketball games, personalized, live and on-demand," said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. "LNP and ViewLift are an all-star team off the court so that we can bring the skills and scope of Italy's massive basketball tradition to the world. Our alliance with LNP now moves into the next phase – deeper content for casual fans and the most diehard of supporters."

The extended partnership announcement comes just a few days before the 2022 LNP Championship Finals and will help LNP bring its Serie A2 (2nd National League) and Serie B (3rd) games to a larger fan base. The League aims to grow its audience and increase viewership across all media, reaching new viewers worldwide and providing an enhanced experience for dedicated fans.

For more information about ViewLift and its OTT solutions, visit www.viewlift.com.

About Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro was re-founded in 2013 (following the merging into a single League of the former League and the already existing LNP) associates in private and non-profit form the Clubs affiliated to the Italian Basketball Federation (FIP) in the two top-level National Amateur Basketball Men's Championships (Serie A2 and Serie B). Its mandate is to coordinate, direct and develop the sporting activity related to the basketball game of the Clubs associated with it, and promotes the competitive events organized by it and/or directly organized.

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, broadcasters and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time.

Media Contacts

BLASTmedia for ViewLift

viewlift@blastmedia.com

317.806.1900

Mahesh Kumar

Senior Manager of Digital Marketing at ViewLift

maheshkumar@viewlift.com

+91.99548.21044

Stefano Valenti

Head Of Communications & Media Relations at LNP

stefano.valenti@legapallacanestro.com

+39.340.318.30.08

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ViewLift