LivePerson announces return of signature, in-person Executive Community events in London

On heels of successful NYC relaunch, VIP events for customer care, marketing, and sales leaders resume internationally to meet demand for Conversational AI-led experiences

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced the return of its signature in-person Executive Community events in the EMEA region with its first event to be held on June 16 in London. These international meetings bring VIPs together from the world's top brands to learn how their peers in customer care, marketing, and sales work with LivePerson to transform customer experience through Conversational AI.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The newly announced EMEA event follows LivePerson's highly successful return to in-person gatherings in its hometown of New York City . The NYC meeting marked LivePerson's first large-scale in-person event since early 2020. Close to 100 executives attended from many of the leading consumer brands in North America. Several of LivePerson's healthcare, retail, software, and travel and hospitality customers presented their successes leveraging the company's technology across a range of powerful use cases.

"Our New York City gathering demonstrated the incredible demand for insights and education around the transformative power of Conversational AI. We're excited to resume these marquee events, which are proven differentiators that drive meaningful deal flow for our business by bringing the possibilities of AI to life through our top customers' success stories," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "We're extremely grateful to our team and customer speakers who delivered an exceptional experience befitting our storied Executive Community."

In EMEA, LivePerson will host its return to in-person events in London on Thursday, June 16. The London Executive Community event will feature VIP speakers from EMEA's top financial, retail, telco, travel and hospitality, and other brands. Attendees will receive a behind-the-scenes look at how LivePerson customers tackled challenging business environments and came out ahead of their expectations by harnessing AI made in and for the contact center.

The London event will continue the tradition of bespoke experiences that have made a name for the Executive Community: exclusive presentations from world-class brands, small-group tech masterclasses, deluxe dining experiences, private networking receptions, and more. All LivePerson events adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines.

"Both current and prospective customer brands join our Executive Community for a private, exclusive peek behind the curtain, not only in terms of what our technology can do but also to understand how we build a culture of co-innovation, trust, and connection with them and their end-consumers," said LoCascio.

Customer care, marketing, IT, and sales leaders interested in LivePerson programming can learn more at LivePerson's Peer Exchange website .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and on our earnings call regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter and year progress, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: major public health issues, and specifically the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19, and their effects on the U.S. and global markets; our ability to retain key personnel, attract new personnel and to manage staff attrition; strain on our personnel resources and infrastructure from supporting our existing and growing customer base; the ability to successfully integrate past or potential future acquisitions; our ability to secure additional financing to execute our business strategy; delays in our implementation cycles; payment-related risks; potential fluctuations in our quarterly revenue and operating results; limitations on the effectiveness of our controls; non-payment or late payment of amounts due to us from a significant number of customers; volatility in the capital markets; recognition of revenue from subscriptions; customer retention and engagement; the migration of existing customers to our new platform; our ability to attract new customers and new consumer users of our consumer services; our ability to develop and maintain successful relationships with social media and other third-party consumer messaging platforms and endpoints; the highly competitive markets in which we operate; general economic conditions; privacy concerns relating to the Internet that could result in new legislation or negative public perception; new regulatory or other legal requirements that could materially impact our business; governmental export controls and economic sanctions; industry-specific regulation and unfavorable industry-specific laws, regulations or interpretive positions; future regulation of the Internet or mobile devices; greater than anticipated income, non-income and transactional tax liabilities; failures or security breaches in our services, those of our third party providers, or in the websites of our customers; regulation or possible misappropriation of personal information belonging to our customers' Internet users; technology systems beyond our control and technology-related defects that could disrupt the LivePerson services; our dependence on the continued viability of the Internet; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of third parties; the use of AI in our product offerings; the presence of, and difficulty in correcting, errors, failures or "bugs" in our products; our ability to license necessary third party software for use in our products and services, and our ability to successfully integrate third party software; potential adverse impact due to foreign currency and cryptocurrency exchange rate fluctuations; additional regulatory requirements, tax liabilities, currency exchange rate fluctuations and other risks as we expand internationally, as we expand into new offerings including AI-assisted healthcare and/or as we expand into direct-to-consumer services; risks related to our operations in Israel and Ukraine, and the civil and political unrest and potential for armed conflict in those regions; potential failure to meeting service level commitments to certain customers; legal liability and/or negative publicity for the services provided to consumers via our technology platforms; technological or other defects that could disrupt or negatively impact our services; our ability to maintain our reputation; our lengthy sales cycles; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; natural catastrophic events and interruption to our business by man-made problems; potential limitations on our ability to use net operating losses to offset future taxable income; risks related to our common stock being traded on more than one securities exchange; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the Company's reports and documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and 6 Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.

Contact: Mike Tague, mtague@liveperson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.