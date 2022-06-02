PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF 626 IMAGING SERVICES

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced that it has completed an acquisition of 626 Holdings Equity, LLC ("626" or the "Company") in partnership with the Company's founders and management team.

626 is a leading provider of imaging equipment maintenance services, focused on providing responsive service to outpatient imaging centers, hospitals, and other Independent Service Organizations. Founded in 2012, 626 is one of the fastest growing third party imaging services companies in the U.S., providing expertise in virtually all medical imaging equipment, across a variety of manufacturers and modalities. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the Company has built an excellent reputation in the industry for its high-quality, rapid service offering.

Spencer Moore, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "626 represents a tremendous opportunity to partner with the founders and management of a leading services and maintenance business in the imaging sector, helping to reduce healthcare costs and support high quality patient care. The Company has an impressive track record of growth, and we're excited to support the Company's continued investment in sales and technology initiatives, footprint expansion and strategic acquisitions."

"I am incredibly proud of the organization that our team has built, and how our technical expertise and excellent service levels have allowed us to achieve industry-leading growth" said Phil Revien, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 626. "I have always aimed to partner with the best people in our industry, and our team reflects that. I'm excited to add Peak Rock as a partner, as their resources and expertise will support us in further expanding our imaging services platform."

"We have found a strong cultural fit and shared vision with the Peak Rock team and are confident Peak Rock's expertise will help us to accelerate our growth through organic initiatives and acquisitions," said Michael Fischer, co-founder and President.

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, added, "This transaction is another example of Peak Rock's deep experience in providing capital to founder-owned companies with significant growth potential. It also highlights our continuing efforts to expand our investment activity into resilient businesses in the healthcare sector."

ABOUT 626 IMAGING SERVICES

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

