Ranger Investment Management Appoints Melanie Mendoza as Chief Compliance Officer

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, today announced that Melanie Mendoza has been appointed chief compliance officer, effective May 31. She reports to Joseph LaBate, partner. Mendoza is also a member of the firm's Compliance, ESG Advisory, and Cybersecurity committees.

"Melanie brings several decades of compliance and investment industry experience to Ranger Investments. For the past seven months, she has served as interim CCO and has been instrumental in leading our compliance program," LaBate said. "We are delighted to have Melanie join in a leadership role and are confident she will continue to provide us and our clients with the highest standards of stewardship and governance."

Before becoming interim CCO at Dallas-based Ranger Investments in 2021, Mendoza was founder of MHM Consulting LLC, which provided independent compliance consulting services to registered investment advisors. Before that she was chief compliance officer for Matarin Capital Management, where she played a key role in developing the firm's ESG policy. She has held several other compliance officer and consulting roles at investment management firms. Mendoza received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Notre Dame of Maryland University. She holds the Series 65 license and the Certified Regulatory Compliance Professional Certification.

Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $2.2 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of March 31, 2022. The firm serves a global client base through separate accounts, sub-advised mandates, and two mutual funds—Ranger Small Cap Fund (RFISX) and the Ranger Micro Cap Fund (RFIMX). Ranger Investments is dedicated to uncovering quality, growing companies and integrates analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its investment process.

