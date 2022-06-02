Strive Nutrition Launches the First Full-Line of Sustainable Milk Alternatives Enriched with Perfect Day Animal-Free Whey Protein

Strive is the next big step in making animal-free dairy a reality for eco-conscious consumers

WICHITA, Kan., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strive Nutrition Corp. has announced a partnership with precision fermentation leader, Perfect Day , Inc. In July 2022, Strive will launch a new line of milk alternatives enriched with Perfect Day's animal-free whey protein, that promises the real taste and nutrition of cow's milk, but is free of the many health and environmental downsides of conventional dairy.

The lead products will be Strive FREEMILK Whole and Chocolate. It's the animal-free milk alternative that whips, foams, blends, cooks, and truly tastes like the real thing. And thanks to Perfect Day animal-free whey protein, will be free of lactose, hormones, antibiotics, and cholesterol. Strive FREEMILK will offer 25% more protein, 75% less sugar, and less saturated fat than regular whole cow's milk. There will also be a FREEMILK Chocolate with less sugar and more protein than regular chocolate dairy milk. And because they're 100% animal-free, they're kinder to animals and the planet.

Strive will also offer Strive Oat and Strive Almond, both enriched with 10 grams of Perfect Day animal-free whey protein per serving. That's more than three times the level of protein found in the leading oat milk brand and 10 times more than the leading almond milk. Unlike oat and almond proteins, Perfect Day animal-free whey protein is a "complete" protein with all nine essential amino acids, and a big reason for Strive's delicious, milk flavor. Later in 2022, Strive will introduce protein shakes and sports hydration protein beverages.

Strive Nutrition was founded by the Cohlmia family who comes with 40 years of experience in aseptic food processing and packaging for both the dairy and plant-based food industries.

"As a family-owned business that's worked extensively in the dairy industry, we are excited to partner with Perfect Day to create this line of great-tasting, animal-free, protein-enriched beverages. Our priority is to develop great tasting "WOW" products with clean ingredient labels, that deliver efficient nutrition to the consumer and are good for our planet's future generations by addressing climate change. Working with Perfect Day, our vision is to be a force in setting the future direction of dairy," said Dennis Cohlmia, co-founder at Strive Nutrition Corp.

Perfect Day whey protein is made using proven precision fermentation techniques similar to how many common food components like vitamins, probiotics, enzymes, and natural flavors are made. The milk protein makes foods that look, taste, and feel identical to traditional dairy, with the added benefit of being hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and lactose-free.

"Strive's new product platform extends the kinder, greener impact of our animal-free protein. With their proven expertise in best-in-class beverages, their team has crafted products that appeal to a broad base of consumers who want a full dairy experience or to enhance the nutrition of their favorite plant-based offering. This exemplifies what we see as the sustainable future of food—when our food system offers the best of animal-free options, integrated with and alongside sustainably produced traditional products and plant-based offerings—for every kind of conscious consumer" said Perfect Day co-founder and CEO, Ryan Pandya.

Perfect Day's production process is not only free of any animal inputs, it also reduces water use by up to 99%, emits up to 97% less greenhouse gas emissions, and uses up to 60% less non-renewable energy compared to conventional production methods.

Perfect Day has been recognized as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) by the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and it's Kosher certified.

Strive products will be available online in July at www.striveforbetter.com , as well as select retail locations to be announced.

About Strive Nutrition

Strive Nutrition Corp. is a sustainable nutritional beverage company on a mission to make things simpler, healthier, and better for the planet. The company was founded by Dennis, JT, and Austen Cohlmia. Their journey started over 40 years ago when they pioneered aseptic food processing to create high-quality, delicious tasting foods using only natural ingredients without the need for preservatives. The Cohlmia's formed Strive Nutrition to address growing consumer demand for good tasting, highly nutritious beverages that are sustainably made and reasonably priced.

About Perfect Day, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through the harmony of science and nature. Leveraging expertise across biology, food innovation, and consumer products, Perfect Day supports companies in developing, scaling, and commercializing next-generation products that satisfy market demands and champion a path toward a sustainable future.

The company's flagship product, the world's first precision-fermented protein, debuted in 2020 and today can be found in animal-free ice creams, cream cheese, baked goods, and sports nutrition products across the U.S., Hong Kong, and Singapore. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes microflora to create proprietary animal-free milk protein. Perfect Day's protein can be used across a range of products to deliver the same taste and texture while supporting the planet. An ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day's whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, when compared to conventional production methods.

