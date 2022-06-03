ACURE Appoints Carina Breda as Chief Executive Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Planet Brands, LLC d/b/a ACURE, a well-established brand in the natural clean beauty industry within the United States, today announced that Carina Breda has been named as Chief Executive Officer and will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company. Jon Guerra, who founded ACURE along with his wife Kristy, will step down from his current role as CEO and focus his energy on new product development, an area where the ACURE brand has been a consistent leader and innovator within the clean beauty industry.

Breda has more than 25 years of senior management experience within the global beauty industry, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at BWX Limited. Prior to that, Breda served in several senior marketing roles for a number of companies that included Revlon, Orly International and Wella.

"Carina is the right leader for ACURE at this time," said Jon Guerra. "Her extensive marketing background within the beauty industry is exactly what the ACURE brand needs to take it to the next level in terms of consumer awareness and the clear communication of our clean beauty value proposition as we continue to grow beyond the founder phase"

"ACURE has always been a pioneer in the Natural Channel and I am excited to grow the brand further alongside Jon." said Carina Breda. "With its rich heritage and focus on innovation ACURE truly deserves to be one of the best distributed brands to be accessible for a broader audience. ACURE for your skin - ACURE for the planet."

About ACURE

ACURE's mission is to deliver eco-friendly skin wellness through clean, clinical ingredients in better-for-you-bases. Our products always uplift, for skin and hair that performs at its absolute best and a planet that flourishes. ACURE products for skin, hair and body are distributed nationally through many prominent retailers, both in-store and on-line.

