Correction of press release: Wrong date in earlier press release "RaySearch's CEO sells shares - remains long-term shareholder"

Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch issues a correction of the press release that was sent out at 4 pm CEST on June 3, 2022. The correction refers to the fact that the date of sale of shares should have been May 31, 2022.

The complete corrected press release:

RaySearch's founder and CEO, Johan Löf, sold 300,000 Class B shares in RaySearch Laboratories (publ) AB on May 31, 2022. Johan Löf remains a long-term shareholder of RaySearch. After the transaction, Johan Löf owns 6,243,084 Class A shares and 13,393 Class B shares, corresponding to 18.3 percent of the total numer of shares and 56.6 percent of the total number of votes in the company.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Due to private financial reasons I have decided to sell a small portion of my holding in RaySearch. I remain committed with continued strong confidence in RaySearch's future. We have many exciting opprtunities ahead of us and I look forward to leading and developing RaySearch towards our strategic goals."
The transaction has been reported to The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) 
Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217
bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

