Cox Makes Strategic Investment in Controlled Environment Agriculture Company Mucci Farms

This investment in Mucci Farms will accelerate the growth of an industry leader, complement Cox's existing controlled environment agriculture business and expand Cox's cleantech portfolio.

ATLANTA, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises announced a significant strategic investment in Mucci Farms, a 60-year industry leader with a network of thousands of acres of indoor grown fruits and vegetables. As a long-term operator and investor, Cox is uniquely positioned and committed to partnering with Mucci Farms to scale and meet growing consumer demand. This strategic partnership is the next phase in Cox building a multibillion-dollar controlled environment agriculture (CEA) business and establishing Cox as one of the leading providers of sustainable produce across North America.

This transaction builds on Cox's more than $1 billion investment in sustainable technologies since 2007. Mucci Farms expands Cox's controlled environment agriculture business through a greater variety of sustainably grown produce and enhanced geographic reach.

"Mucci Farms combines its multigenerational farming expertise and technological innovations to grow high-quality, great tasting produce," said Steve Bradley, vice president of cleantech, Cox Enterprises. "It's the perfect complement to our expanding footprint in sustainable agriculture, and we look forward to working together with the Mucci Farms team to transform the industry."

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Mucci Farms supplies fresh produce to major retailers across Canada and the United States. The industry leader has greenhouses in both countries with a dedicated team of more than 2,000 employees. With annual investments in world class technology, Mucci Farms places a high emphasis on automation and robotics to improve efficiencies from seed to retail.

The company is committed to sustainability and innovation through every aspect of its operations. This includes award-winning sustainable packaging, an aggressive water recycling program, integrated pest management and the largest grow light program in the Canadian CEA industry.

"It's humbling to see how far we have come as an organization that was once a small family business," said principals Bert Mucci, Danny Mucci, Gianni Mucci and Joe Spano in a joint statement. "For several decades, we have had tremendous growth at Mucci Farms to bring us to the forefront of controlled environment agriculture. The core of our organization and success has been rooted in family values across the board, from our internal teams to our partners. We are committed to supporting our customers with high-quality products, excellence in execution and vertically integrated support from seed to retail. We are excited to continue this journey with Cox Enterprises, who share those values and that vision and will support our efforts to provide more communities with fresh produce from coast to coast."

Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Mucci Farms

Mucci Farms is a second-generation fruit and vegetable grower headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, Canada, with over 60 years of growing experience. Vertically integrated from seed to retail, the company owns and operates greenhouse and warehouse facilities spanning the continent with a mission to deliver the highest quality of fresh produce in the market through innovation at all levels. Committed to executional excellence through a highly collaborative team, the award-winning company is heavily invested in automation and technology, along with world class research and development to offer consumers the most flavorful varieties in the world. To learn more about Mucci Farms, visit muccifarms.com or find us on all major social media platforms.

