PetSmart Veterinary Services Puts Veterinarians in Charge of Owning Their Own Practice

Independent business ownership model empowers veterinarians to open practices in PetSmart store locations

PHOENIX, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is leveraging its size and scale to help veterinarians realize their dreams of owning a business with the launch of PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS). Through an independent business ownership model, PVS provides a complete solution for veterinarians to open their own franchised practice and connects pet parents with local, trusted veterinarians and more convenient vet hospital locations within PetSmart stores.

Individually owned veterinary medical practices have been shrinking at a record pace across the country. As the industry consolidates, many veterinarians have been out-priced and out-positioned in the market. PVS makes it possible for veterinarians to go independent and own their business, all at a fraction of the cost of starting a new practice on their own. Through PVS, veterinarians receive the support of an experienced team of dedicated industry experts as well as a location that can benefit from the built-in foot traffic of the PetSmart store.

"PetSmart already has one of the largest veterinary offerings with more than 700 partnering veterinary hospitals inside our stores providing convenient access to quality pet care," said J.K. Symancyk, president and CEO of PetSmart. "With the PVS independent ownership model, we can bring our size, capabilities and expertise as the leading pet retailer to support veterinarians seeking the independence and rewards of owning a practice. These efforts will provide critical veterinary care to the rising number of pets and pet parents and is an important part of our growth strategy to give our customers all the products, services, solutions and care they need within one location."

With space available for veterinarian hospitals inside PetSmart stores that are ready to be filled, each location will be outfitted with the most efficient, cutting-edge equipment for the veterinarian. PVS will also provide each practice owner with built-in resources for marketing, information technology, construction, training, reporting and ongoing consultation to allow providers to focus on doing what they love: providing the best care for patients while building lifelong relationships with pet parents.

"We're on a mission to empower veterinarians and ensure greater access to care for pets," said John Bork, senior vice president of vet health services at PetSmart. "We know these doctors will do Anything for Pets – they are the ones engaging with pet parents and providing expertise and care to pets of all kinds. With PetSmart Veterinary Services, we are able to support them in achieving their dreams and help them thrive as practice owners."

Over the past several years, there has been an increase in pet adoptions and veterinary practices are busier than ever. The record demand for vet services across the county can lead to burnout among veterinary professionals, as well as longer wait times and more barriers to care for pet parents and their pets. With PetSmart's large network of more than 1,660 stores, PVS has the potential to greatly increase access to veterinary care across the U.S., helping keep pets, and the doctors who care for them, healthier and happier.

To ensure the highest standard of care, every PVS hospital will be required to maintain American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) accreditation. AAHA is the sole organization that accredits veterinary practices in the U.S. Currently, only 15% of pet hospitals are AAHA accredited, giving PVS hospitals a competitive edge and pet parents more confidence in the care their beloved pet receives.

"We are committed to assisting and supporting these independent veterinarians through the AAHA accreditation process," said Dr. Jenifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM, vice president of vet business development for PetSmart. "Veterinarians choose this career because we want to help pets and their parents by providing the best care possible. This designation is one of the highest honors a practice can receive and represents a sense of pride for veterinarians to highlight their dedication to medical excellence and their patients."

Veterinarians interested in learning more about PVS can find more information at www.PetSmart.com/Veterinary-Ownership.

