rPlus Hydro to Develop $2.5B Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project in Wyoming

Submission of a Draft License Application for the Seminoe Pumped Storage Project to State and Federal Agencies

SALT LAKE CITY , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- rPlus Hydro, LLLP announced the submission of a Draft License Application for its Seminoe Pumped Storage project, located near Rawlins, Wyoming. This submission is a significant achievement in rPlus Hydro's work to bring pumped storage to Wyoming and to contribute to the reliability of renewable energy sources Wyoming has to offer. The Seminoe Pumped Storage project will be Wyoming's first pumped hydro storage project and will facilitate up to 900 megawatts (MW) of flexible, long-duration, generating capacity.

With an estimated construction cost of approximately $2.5 billion, this project represents a substantial investment in Wyoming's clean energy infrastructure. The project will create up to 500 high-skilled construction jobs over 3-5 years. Once operational, the project will provide an estimated 35 full-time skilled positions to the area and generate more than $10 million in additional annual tax revenue for state and local governments.

rPlus Hydro's submission of its Draft License Application to Wyoming and Federal agencies is part of a multi-year study and approval process which includes in-depth engineering designs, environmental assessments, and community engagement.

"rPlus Hydro is thrilled to take this next step in advancing the Seminoe Pumped Storage project in Wyoming, a state that is a rich source of energy production - especially in wind generation. We are proud to be developing a project that will enable Wyoming to benefit from these emerging resources." said Luigi Resta, President of rPlus Hydro. "This project also represents a significant economic opportunity to the local economy through increased jobs and tax revenues, in addition to enhancing and strengthening Wyoming's energy infrastructure."

The Draft License Application includes an overview of the proposed project configuration and design, baseline studies and data, estimated costs, proposed construction schedules, preliminary environmental analysis, and project maps. This submission starts a 90-day agency review process that will refine this proposal in preparation for the submission of the Final License Application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The Final License Application will include additional baseline data collection, impact analyses, and opportunities for public input.

"We look forward to engaging with federal, state, tribal governments, and the public as we progress this project" said Lars Dorr, Program Manager for the Seminoe Pumped Storage project. "Submittal of this Draft License Application marks the beginning of a robust review process, and we are confident that this process will ultimately result in the best outcomes for this Project, the community, and for clean electric generation in Wyoming."

The Seminoe Pumped Storage project is crucial to the reliability and dependability of Wyoming's electrical grid as it moves towards greater reliance on renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

"Pumped storage hydro has been relied upon for decades as a tool for energy storage and grid reliability," said Matthew Shapiro, CEO of rPlus Hydro. "As Wyoming creates and utilizes more renewable energy generation, like wind energy, energy storage projects like Seminoe will play a key role in making that energy available to everyone long into the future."

Pumped storage is currently the largest form of energy storage technology on the grid today, accounting for about 95 percent of America's installed energy storage capacity. Pumped storage projects generate and store clean energy by moving water between different water reservoirs at different elevations.

For more information and for a copy of the Seminoe Draft License Application, please visit:

About rPlus Hydro and Black Canyon Hydro

rPlus Hydro, LLLP is a Utah limited liability limited partnership focused on developing, designing, and constructing large-scale pumped storage hydroelectric projects in the United States. Black Canyon Hydro, LLC is an Idaho limited liability company that is the license applicant for the Seminoe Pumped Storage Project. Black Canyon Hydro, LLC is a subsidiary of rPlus Hydro. rPlus Hydro is a subsidiary of rPlus Energies. Learn more at www.rplushydro.com.

About rPlus Energies

rPlus Energies develops modern power plants to contribute to the rebuilding of America's energy infrastructure. Through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, and utilities, rPlus Energies develops utility-scale power plants to access a region's best mix of renewable resources to enable a more dispatchable and reliable power supply. rPlus Energies has over 30 projects across 15 market areas in the U.S. in active development including solar, wind, pumped-hydro, and solar plus battery. rPlus Energies is a subsidiary of The Gardner Companies, family owned and operated since 1976, which is dedicated to building better communities through thoughtful, sustainable practices in developing and managing real estate, renewable energy and technology, and providing results-oriented philanthropy. Learn more at www.rplusenergies.com.

