ePlus Awarded North America Channel Services Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year and Server Excellence Partner of the Year

HERNDON, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) today announced that it was named Dell Technologies' North America Channel Services Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year, and Server Excellence Partner of the Year for 2022. The awards were presented to ePlus during Dell Technologies World at the organization's Global Partner Summit.

ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.) (PRNewswire)

ePlus received both awards for its outstanding delivery performance and commitment to empowering enterprise, commercial, education, government and healthcare customers to solve challenges using Dell Server solutions.

The ePlus and Dell Technologies partnership combines the smart consulting services and vast, cross-industry experience of ePlus' roster of cloud consultants with the powerful tools of Dell Technologies' best-in-class technology to help organizations reach their goals.

"ePlus carries substantial expertise across key areas of the modern data center and cloud, including server, storage, and data protection," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus Technology. "We are proud of our ability to deliver consistently strong performance for our customers, including helping them identify, deploy, scale and manage the right Dell Technologies solutions for their needs. We're grateful to Dell for its continued strategic partnership as we work to support our customers with flexible and impactful technology."

For more information about ePlus' Dell Technologies offerings and partnership please visit: https://cloudinvitational.eplus.com/

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; reduction of vendor incentive programs; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ePlus inc.