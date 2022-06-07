Lightwave Logic Responds to Short Selling Firm's Report

Report by Short Selling Firm Contains False and Misleading Statements; Management stands by all past statements contained in its press releases, investor presentations and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today provided a response to a report issued by short selling firm Kerrisdale Capital about Lightwave Logic that the Company believes contains statements that are false and misleading.

By its own admission, Kerrisdale Capital does not stand by the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of its misleading report. At the time of the misleading report's publication, Kerrisdale Capital declared that it held short positions and put options on Lightwave Logic's common stock. The misleading report is not an independent and disinterested report, its primary purpose is to devalue the Company's stock price in order for the short selling firm to profit at the expense of Lightwave Logic's shareholders.

Lightwave Logic stands by all past statements contained in its press releases, investor presentations and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as it continues on its path to revenue. Lightwave Logic continues to expand its activities and operations with the objective of commercializing its electro-optic polymer technology, and it continues to focus on creating value for its shareholders.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

