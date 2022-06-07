Mindpath Health Acquires Acacia Counseling and Wellness to Expand Mental Health Services to University Students in the U.S.

Leading U.S. independent provider of behavioral health care acquires Acacia Counseling to help meet the surging demand for mental health services on campuses across America

DENVER, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpath Health , a leading independent U.S. provider of high-quality outpatient mental health services, today announced the acquisition of Acacia Counseling and Wellness , a leading provider of accessible and specialized therapy, psychiatry, and telehealth for college students and their communities. Acacia's executive team, including co-founders Dr. Keith Higginbotham and Dr. Brett Donnelly, will join Mindpath Health to help transform mental health care for college students.

Our acquisition will increase access to affordable, quality mental health care for college communities nationwide.

" Research shows that up to three-quarters of college students have experienced heightened stress and anxiety the past two years and many have developed life-altering mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety as a result," said Mindpath Health CEO, Christopher Brengard. "Our acquisition of Acacia Counseling and Wellness will increase access to affordable, quality mental health care for college communities nationwide to help transform their world through better overall health and wellness."

Built on a spirit of community and a dedication to collective wellness, Acacia was founded by noted psychologists and prior university counselors, Dr. Keith Higginbotham and Dr. Brett Donnelly in 2014. Acacia Counseling and Wellness provides traditional counseling and psychotherapy, and offers workshops, sessions with therapy animals, wellness activities, and more. Acacia's founders will carry that commitment and those principles to their work with Mindpath Health.

"We wanted to expand our services in order to serve university students nationally," said Dr. Keith Higginbotham, CEO of Acacia Counseling and Wellness. "Mindpath Health shares the same mission and long-term goals and we look forward to continuing our work with university students as part of the Mindpath Health team."

According to a recent report, Under Pressure: Inside the College Mental Health Crisis published by APM Reports, "Colleges have seen a substantial increase in students who have depression seeking mental health services in the past decade. Large numbers of students report depression, anxiety, and contemplating suicide and those numbers have been on the increase. In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, one-quarter of 18- to 24-year-olds surveyed reported having seriously considered suicide in the previous 30 days."

Mindpath Health has deep mental healthcare expertise; its providers form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive high quality coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, providers can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry, medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, group therapy, psychological testing, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy.

About Mindpath Health

Mindpath Health is a leading, independent U.S. provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral health services that blends human connection with science-based care, to help guide people on their mental health journey and uplift the communities around them. With a team of more than 650 mental health clinicians, Mindpath Health provides a broad spectrum of psychiatry, including psychotherapy and TMS to more than 97,400 patients annually. We offer telehealth and in-person visits and coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring providers to ensure a focus on total health. Mindpath Health is in-network with most major health insurance providers and has more than 100 locations across California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Arizona and growing. Please visit mindpath.com to learn more.

