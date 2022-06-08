Flycoin Announces Strategic Partnership with BitGo

The partnership will set a higher standard for how crypto-based rewards are safeguarded in the travel industry

POMONA, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyCoin, Inc., a cryptocurrency-based travel rewards technology company, announces today their partnership with BitGo, the industry's gold standard for custody and security solutions. FlyCoin will hold a significant portion of the company's minted cryptocurrency token, FLY in BitGo's US Qualified Custody Solution. The announcement comes on the heels of Flycoin's $33M seed funding earlier this year.

"As we continue to grow Flycoin's ecosystem of partners and end-users, it is critical that we properly safeguard these digital assets. BitGo's reputation and credibility as a global leader in digital asset cryptocurrency are unmatched, and a key factor in our decision to partner with them in this capacity," stated Lenny Moon, Flycoin's CEO.

Custodians of crypto assets play an essential role in storing and securing digital assets, while also interacting directly with brokers and exchanges to facilitate transactions for institutional and individual stakeholders. BitGo's global reach , and other platform services in addition to providing qualified custody, align well with Flycoin's focus on scaling its rewards platform offerings globally.

"I am very pleased to work closely with the FlyCoin team and for BitGo to be a trusted partner in their journey to revolutionize the travel rewards industry through the use of blockchain technology" said Kai Kono, Managing Director, Global Head of Digital Asset Sales, BitGo.

Flycoin's partnership with BitGo will go a long way toward further enhancing their portfolio of partners. Last month, the company announced major crypto heavyweights Lisa Nector and Rena Shah as strategic members of their advisory team. Other Flycoin partners include ThanksAgain, Foley Wines, and Ravn Alaska Airlines.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leader in digital asset financial services, providing institutional investors with custody, liquidity, and security solutions. Active in both centralized and decentralized finance, BitGo offers market leading trading, lending, and borrowing services through its prime brokerage services and acts as the custodian for WBTC, the leading global stablecoin for Bitcoin. In 2020, BitGo launched BitGo Portfolio and Tax, providing clients with a full-stack solution for digital assets. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo processes approximately 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and supports over 500 coins and tokens. BitGo's customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and institutional investors and spans more than 50 countries. BitGo is backed by Goldman Sachs, Craft Ventures, Digital Currency Group, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners.

About FlyCoin, Inc.

FlyCoin represents the evolution of loyalty programs. FlyCoin's revolutionary technology infrastructure provides companies in the consumer loyalty space - including travel and hospitality, insurance and benefits, financial services, and more, with a powerful, turnkey solution to incentivize users in a more customer-centric way. Users can earn FlyCoin's newly minted token, FLY, reward doesn't expire, is easily transferable, and has an abundance of redemption options.

