GeoSolar Technologies Inc. Announces Launch of Regulation A+ Public Capital Raise to Finance National Expansion Plans

Creator of the SmartGreen All Electric Home Will Give Individuals the Opportunity to Invest in the Rapidly Emerging Electric Home Revolution

DENVER, Colo., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSolar Technologies Inc. ("GST" or "The Company"), a Colorado-based climate technology company and creators of the patent-pending SmartGreen all Electric Home, announced today that following the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") qualification, they will begin their anticipated Regulation A+ offering immediately. The company plans to file for listing on the OTCQB national OTC market with the trading symbol GSOL upon the completion of this offering.

This is the first time GeoSolar Technologies shares have been available to the public. Regulation A+ ("Reg A+") capital offerings allow private companies to raise up to $75Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the general public and not just accredited investors. GeoSolar Technologies is seeking to raise $10 Million at $1.00 per share during this capital raise, advised by Manhattan Street Capital.

Total Green Energy Independence for Homeowners

GeoSolar Technologies' goal is to allow each homeowner to own and control their own green energy system while reducing America's dependence on fossil fuels through their proprietary SmartGreen all Electric Home technology. Founded by an elite team of highly respected climate scientists in 2019 the mission of GST from the outset has been to make a meaningful impact on the growing climate crisis. Their goal was to develop economical technology using solar and geothermal as the cornerstone for converting the more than 1.4 million new homes built annually and the 75 million existing homes from fossil fuels to carbon-free alternatives.

"This is the beginning of our journey to become a recognized leader in what we see as a new, largely overlooked sector of an early stage trillion-dollar market opportunity. We have ambitious plans of offering homeowners a cleaner and safer living environment while saving money and contributing to making the planet healthier." stated GST Chairman & CEO, Stone Douglass. "With GST's SmartGreen technology, we're not just using the latest in solar and battery storage, we're introducing a whole new and cleaner eco-luxurious lifestyle."

Reinventing the Residential Energy Market

GST plans to reinvent the home energy market and deliver more value by creating energy efficient homes, advanced highly monitored air management, air sealing, rapid electric vehicle personal charging stations and AI controlled home automation.

"We're looking forward to leveraging this capital raise to make the product available to more homeowners in a shorter period of time, scaling towards what we see as a net-zero all clean electric home and vehicle future." continued Mr. Douglass.

Proven in Multiple Test Homes with Exceptional Results

The SmartGreen home technology has been installed in multiple test homes in Colorado and achieved exceptional results with some of the most impressive energy efficiency ratings ( HERS ) in the industry. The company is establishing a network of leading solar installation companies in multiple states to sell and install the SmartGreen home system.

Rod Turner, CEO and Founder of Manhattan Street Capital*, a leader in the fast-growing industry of direct capital offerings, and who will be advising GeoSolar Technologies' Regulation A+ funding round, added, "The Electric Revolution has arrived and we are equally excited and proud to be advising GeoSolar Technologies as they undertake their Reg A+ capital raise. We share their mission to help educate the public that the Electric home working in tandem with the Electric vehicle is clearly the future and we believe GST is an emerging leader."

Marilyn Lopez, Partner and Co-Founder of TAG Collective**, who is overseeing marketing efforts for GeoSolar Technologies around the raise and for the company, said "We are excited to be representing a company that aligns with our values and is making a difference in helping improve the world. There may not be a company in the climate technology industry that is doing more in the battle against rising global temperatures."

Those interested in learning more about getting GeoSolar Technologies' solution for their home can learn more at https://geosolarplus.com .

Investment Information Package Available

Those interested in investing and learning more details about GeoSolar Technologies can visit the official Offering Page at: https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/geosolar

About GeoSolar Technologies ( https://geosolarplus.com )

GeoSolar Technologies is upgrading how we heat, cool, cook, power and purify homes with 100% sustainable energy sources. The company's patent pending SmartGreen home system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels creating a far healthier living environment. GST was recently featured in a highly respected clean technology publication called Zero Energy Project .

*Manhattan Street Capital is compensated by GeoSolar Technologies for its services; MSC might earn up to $600k on this offering. Further to this, MSC owns a 3.3% equity stake with a potentially unlimited upside.

**TAG Collective is compensated by GeoSolar Technologies for its services; TAG might earn up to $250k on this offering.

In Reference to GeoSolar Technologies Inc.:

THE OFFERING MATERIALS MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT.

https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/geosolar

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

