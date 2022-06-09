AXS AUDIO PRESENTS ITS FIRST EARBUDS WITH STUDIO-QUALITY MUSIC AND ALL-DAY BATTERY LIFE TUNED BY LEGENDARY AUDIO PRODUCER RIKKI FARR & AXS AUDIO TEAM

For 50 years, Rikki Farr developed and designed audio systems for many of the world's legendary artists and their live events

He has put together AXS Audio with a team of unique specialists to produce in-earbuds so you can hear the music in a truthful and rich detail produced at every volume level and with over 10 hours of battery life.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Audio today announced the launch of its first audio product, professional earbuds from legendary audio producer Rikki Farr, who has produced live concert audio for Bob Dylan, Prince, Tom Petty, Jimi Hendrix, and many others.

Rikki and his team of audio engineers custom-designed and tuned these earbuds so that you will hear sounds and vocals from every instrument and singer in its most exact detail. Balanced at every volume level, using his team and his knowledge from producing a multitude of live concerts for the now legends of music, such as Guns N' Roses, Bob Marley, Rod Stewart, Rush and many more. You won't have to break the bank to get a pair of the satin white or satin black AXS Audio earbuds for $149 with free shipping. A fraction of the cost of other leading competitors, who have significantly less audio fidelity, ANC, battery performance and comfort.

"We at AXS Audio believe these earbuds will give you the best music quality and longest battery life. We individually tuned them for every single instrument we could think of, so you can hear the saxophone distinctly from the trumpet or the bass, rhythm guitar and keyboards, all the while separating the vocals to give you a sense of a live performance at whatever volume you choose." Rikki said. AXS Audio worked with an independent Doctor of Audiology to ensure a comfortable fit for every user to wear all day, with Pillow Soft and Medically Hypo-Allergenic Silicate ear tips to avoid irritation to the ear canal. IPX4-certified earbuds resist sweat and water while staying put so you can enjoy your workout or run in the rain.

Cross-country flights and meetings while working from home just got a lot easier when you lose yourself in the most accurate reproduction of the audio and shut out the outside world with the premium active noise cancelation (ANC) with dual microphones that lower the ambient background noise by -25db., The Electronic Noise Cancellation (ENC) gives you superior phone call clarity and the voice through is designed so you hear the ambient sound around you. For the first time ever, using the latest Bluetooth LE 5.2 technology which enables AXS Audio Earbuds to play music in True High Definition (lossless) Stereo. Engineered for low latency and ultimate sound quality.

"By combining the very latest digital technologies available, the AXS engineers were able to bring you the most accurate music reproduction from the original recordings. To arrive at the sound you now hear, it took 3 world-class golden ear engineers over 10 months to achieve such a big sound in such a small space, all the while bearing in mind that we had to make them as affordable as possible so everyone can listen and enjoy the truth in music." Rikki said.

AXS Audio set out with one goal in mind, to create a company that focused exclusively on earbuds and hear-ables. That all the parts come together to give the best cost to the performance available in the world today. Their experience in the world of music combined creatively to deliver this product with much more to come. For more information on AXS Audio, you can visit: https://axsaudio.com/

