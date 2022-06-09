CycurID Announces an Affordable (and Better) Solution for Passwordless Login & 2FA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CycurID Technologies Ltd. announces the launch of its proprietary Enterprise Grade Passwordless Login and 2 Factor Authentication (2FA) solutions at a price point affordable for businesses across all sectors.

Gord Jessop, CycurID Co-founder and COO said, "Standard 2FA protocols, which many companies rely upon, are not foolproof. The problem is not with the 2FA itself but the surrounding ecosystem it exists in. A hacker can break any of the links in the 2FA process (whether in the account-recovery process, trusted devices, or the underlying carrier account) to compromise the account."

Standard 2FA is not an identity authentication process, but more, instead, a device authenticator. It's based on the assumption the authenticated owner of the device is the person using it, which may not always be the case. In fact, the least effective method of deploying a 2FA solution is to combine your user ID/password combo with an SMS text message to your phone, and unfortunately this is the process most 2FA solutions employ.

Instead of creating a patchwork of small fixes to resolve these problems, CycurID is addressing the foundational issues. CycurID combines security with convenience and does not compromise consumer privacy, all in a frictionless authentication and verification solution that easily scales.

"At CycurID, we believe the customer authentication process should not be a cash flow killer," Jessop said. "With our solution, businesses do not have to invest in extra hardware, or cloud servers to deploy an effective 2FA solution. Our solution requires a simple API integration; it's platform agnostic, free to install and our Basic Plan is free for businesses to use with opportunities to upgrade to more advanced features."

For more information about CycurID's complete suite of identity solutions, visit our corporate website https://cycurid.com or contact us through our contact page here.

About

CycurID Technologies Ltd is a privately held personal identity management and security software developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CycurIDTM (pronounced "Secure ID") has developed proprietary patent pending identity management and privacy software which is available via its consumer app immeTM (pronounced I'm me). CycurIDTM is registered with the Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, WorkSafe BC and with FINTRAC as Money Service Business (MSB). CycurIDTM and immeTM are Registered Trademarks of CycurID Technologies Ltd.

