Lassen Peak Appoints Ruben Lechuga to its Advisory Committee

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Ruben Lechuga to its advisory committee. Ruben has 25 years of experience working in public safety leadership roles in diverse and complex work environments, including that of a Native American tribal government and casino, a large metropolitan convention center and a popular and high-profile entertainment district.

Mr. Lechuga's career...combines aspects of both public safety and quality of life among very diverse populations.

Mr. Lechuga's career encompasses a unique blend of experience that combines aspects of both public safety and quality of life among very diverse populations. As an example, Ruben is currently the Vice President of Urban Place Management with the Hollywood Partnership. This non-profit was formed in 1996 to manage the Hollywood Entertainment District in order to ensure a high standard of cleanliness, hospitality and safety as well as create positive and memorable experiences for everyone visiting this diverse community. Ruben has also served as the Vice President of Security and Guest Services for AEG Facilities at the Los Angeles Convention Center where he oversaw more than 350 events annually, and he was also a Public Safety Division Commander overseeing a large deployment of public safety personnel for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products. The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023.

Mr. Lechuga comments, "In my present role, I have the privilege to serve a very diverse group of people – ranging from the wealthiest and highest-profile celebrities to the homeless, many of whom are mentally ill or have substance abuse issues. I am happy to be a part of Lassen Peak's journey as their solution will provide a safer, more respectful and equitable way for law enforcement to engage with all of these people."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "While our technology will be the first of its kind in the world, our solution is about more than just the technology. It is truly a paradigm shift – changing the way that law enforcement interacts with communities. This requires our Company to deliver a well thought out approach to policy, training and supervision that considers the increasing diversity in our society, and Ruben's background adds a unique and valuable perspective to that process."

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. The company is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

