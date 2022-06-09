Nationwide Mortgage Lender Appears on Prominent List for First Time

TUSTIN, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide mortgage company New American Funding is thrilled to announce that it has been honored for the first time as one of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2022. In fact, the company ranked as one of the nation's top 20 workplaces in its first appearance on this prestigious list.

New American Funding Honored as One of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® (PRNewswire)

New American Funding ranked #18 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022, which is based on employee feedback about their workplace.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For ® is determined by a nationwide survey conducted by Great Place to Work® and is based on analysis of over 870,000 confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

In the survey, 93% of New American Funding employees stated that it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Receiving this honor is the culmination of a decades-long effort to build a supportive and compassionate company where differences are embraced, and all employees are treated with respect. This spirit is embodied by the company's culture initiative, entitled "NAF360," which ensures that all employees feel valued and balanced in their work and their lives.

This effort has led to the company also being named a Best Workplace for Parents, Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials by Fortune and Great Place to Work® in the last year alone.

"From the moment this company was founded nearly 20 years ago, our employees have always been our most valuable resource. They are the backbone of this company and the primary reason we have become one of the nation's largest mortgage lenders," Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "We are committed to ensuring they feel supported and nurtured, which is why receiving this recognition is such a tremendous honor. It signifies that our employees care about our company as much as we care about them, which is how it will always be at New American Funding."

To learn more joining New American Funding, visit our careers page today.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 231,000 loans for approximately $61.2 billion, 165 nationwide locations, and about 4,200 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

