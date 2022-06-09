Smarsh Names Kim Crawford Goodman Chief Executive Officer

Goodman Draws Upon Over 25 Years of Successful Leadership in Some of the Most Impactful Brands in Financial Services and Technology Industries; Will Oversee Global Growth Amidst Increased Market Demand

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Kim Crawford Goodman as the company's new chief executive officer. Goodman, a recognized financial services and technology industry leader with more than 25 years of experience, will succeed Brian Cramer and lead the company into its next stage of global growth. Cramer will join the Smarsh board of directors.

Prior to joining Smarsh, Goodman was Head of Payments and Risk Solutions at Fortune 500 company Fiserv, Inc. Previously, Goodman was Chief Executive Officer of Worldpay US, and president of Global Business Travel and Merchant Services Americas for American Express. She has also held executive leadership roles at Dell Inc. and began her career in management consulting with Bain & Company, where she ascended to the role of partner. Goodman is a member of the Board of Directors of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) and has served on the boards of Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., and National Life Insurance Company.

"With the unprecedented demand for our cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions and our team's strong execution, we are confident that Smarsh is well-positioned for its increased global growth and look forward to drawing upon Kim's proven track record of success with top brands in financial services and technology," said Steve Marsh, Founder and Chairman of Smarsh.

Goodman is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She also earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School where she was a Baker Scholar. Goodman was previously named one of the Most Powerful Black Executives in America by FORTUNE® magazine. In 2019, she was honored for her leadership by Finovate as Executive of the Year and was recognized among the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology by the Financial Technology Report.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead the Smarsh team," said Goodman. "Smarsh has created the category of communications intelligence – leveraging Artificial Intelligence to surface risk and business insights in your data – and there is a growing global demand for it. Organizations face a volatile regulatory landscape and the real challenges of supervising work from home as employees use many more digital channels," said Goodman. "The Smarsh team has shown extraordinary vision and leadership in helping protect many of the largest global financial firms and government agencies from regulatory and reputational risk."

Goodman's arrival comes on the heels of two major acquisitions in 2022, and the company's positioning as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) for the seventh consecutive year1. In February, Smarsh announced the acquisition of the Digital Safe product line from Micro Focus; in May, Smarsh announced the acquisition of TeleMessage, a global leader in mobile messaging and voice capture and archiving across new channels like WhatsApp, WeChat, Signal and Telegram.

Cramer joined Smarsh in 2016 and served as CEO from 2018-2022. "On behalf of the board, I want to thank Brian Cramer for his innumerable contributions and dedicated years of service to the company," said Marsh. "Brian has led Smarsh through critical product and business transformations along with multiple acquisitions —including Actiance, Digital Reasoning, Entreda, Privva, Digital Safe and TeleMessage— and the company is the leading SaaS platform for global digital communications compliance."

The announcement of the new CEO coincides with SmarshCONNECT, the premier event for the broad range of Smarsh customers, which includes a keynote from Gen. David Petraeus, a retired military commander and former director of the CIA, along with Peter Wannemacher, a principal analyst at Forrester, and Gary Sorrentino, the Co-CIO of Zoom. Attendees will learn about the latest Smarsh technology and product advancements to address the remote supervision challenges that have resulted from the rapid expansion of new communications and collaboration tools.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 80 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

