Copper Mountain Mining Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 9, 2022. A total of 97,429,489 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 46.12% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Number of Directors Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Set the number of directors at eight 96,352,569 98.89% 1,076,920 1.11%

Election of Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michele Buchignani 85,270,123 97.64% 2,063,464 2.36% Gilmour Clausen 85,611,259 98.03% 1,722,328 1.97% Edward Dowling 85,407,305 97.79% 1,926,282 2.21% M. Stephen Enders 85,406,513 97.79% 1,927,074 2.21% Jeane Hull 85,344,248 97.72% 1,989,339 2.28% Paula Rogers 85,219,395 97.58% 2,114,192 2.42% Peter Sullivan 82,206,703 94.13% 5,126,884 5.87% William Washington 83,561,372 95.68% 3,772,215 4.32%

The Company reports shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 96,870,562 99.43% 558,927 0.57%

The Company's shareholders voted for the Company's non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation ("Say on Pay").



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Approval of advisory vote on compensation 72,573,998 83.10% 14,759,589 16.90%

The Company's shareholders voted for the Company's 2022 long-term incentive plan.



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Approval of 2022 long-term incentive plan 82,135,241 94.05% 5,198,346 5.95%

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.CuMtn.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, certain forward-looking statements are identified, including the anticipated production at the Copper Mountain Mine and the Eva Copper Project. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management's discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

