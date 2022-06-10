Honeycomb Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

For the first time, Gartner recognizes observability as a category in the Magic Quadrant

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb , a leading observability platform used by high-performance engineering teams to quickly visualize, analyze, and improve cloud application quality and performance, today announced that it was positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability[1]. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Honeycomb is a tool that is vastly different from traditional APM tools, as it helps teams quickly and concretely understand how code performs and behaves in the hands of real users—in aggregate and down to the individual user level, a necessity in today's complex cloud environments. With the ability to sift through billions of rows of complete telemetry data grouped by any arbitrary number of dimensions, Honeycomb enables faster debugging, higher uptime, better performing services, more time for innovation, and ultimately, happier developers and end users.

"Time and time again, prospects and customers come through our door because their current APM tool can't deliver the answers they need about what's happening in their system," said Christine Yen, co-founder and CEO of Honeycomb. "Traditional APM tools were built during the age of the monolith and simply don't have the data fidelity to reveal deeper unpredictable patterns in today's cloud-native systems. This is why we're proud to be a leader in this year's APM and Observability Magic Quadrant. Tools like Honeycomb provide a fundamentally different way of understanding the state of your system, as teams can get the answers they need when they need them."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis aligned with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn how observability differs from APM and more about Honeycomb's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.honeycomb.io/gartner-magic-quadrant-apm-observability-2022/.

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb provides observability for high-performance engineering teams so they can quickly understand what their code does in the hands of real users in unpredictable and highly complex cloud environments. Honeycomb customers stop wasting precious time on engineering mysteries because they can quickly solve them and know exactly how to create fast, reliable, and great customer experiences. HelloFresh , Stripe , Slack , Heroku , CircleCI , LaunchDarkly , and many more rely on Honeycomb for fast incident response, performance optimization, and to safely accelerate release cycles. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on Twitter .

